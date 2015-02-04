US STOCKS-Wall St to open lower after 2-day run, ADP data

* Crude falls after 4-day rally
* ADP employment falls short of expectations
* Merck down after earnings, Disney climbs
* Futures off: Dow 18 pts, S&P 6.25 pts, Nasdaq 14.5 pts
(Adds ADP data, quote)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 4 U.S. stocks were poised to dip
at the open on Wednesday, in the wake of a two-day rally for the
S&P 500, as oil prices declined and labor market data
disappointed.
The ADP National Employment Report showed private employers
added 213,000 jobs in January, falling short of the median
forecasts of analysts of 225,000 jobs.
Oil prices declined after a four-day rally of nearly 20
percent as a new build in U.S. crude stockpiles put a global
glut back in focus. U.S. crude was down 3.3 percent to
$51.32 and Brent was off 2.6 percent to $56.43. Contract driller
Transocean fell 1.9 percent to $18.05 in premarket
trade.
"Oil has been the big driver. We have seen oil moving
strongly since last Friday and certainly the energy sector was
leading the market higher," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief
investment officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle,
Illinois.
"People may be taking a bit of a wait-and-see attitude here
to see if oil drops further or if it holds where it is at."
Merck shares lost 2.2 percent to $59.70 before the
opening bell after the drugmaker reported slightly disappointing
fourth quarter sales and predicted 2015 earnings below analyst
forecasts, citing the stronger dollar.
But fellow Dow component Disney gained 4.9 percent
to $98.70 after quarterly profit topped Wall Street's estimates.
The S&P 500 has gained 2.8 percent over two sessions as oil
prices bounced and on hopes of a Greek debt deal, although the
index has been locked in a trading range of 1,972 to 2,093 since
mid-December and is nearly flat since Dec. 31. Despite the tight
range, equities have been more volatile in 2015, with the daily
trading range in the index often double its average over the
past year.
S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 6.25 points and fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract, indicated a lower open. Dow Jones industrial average
e-mini futures fell 18 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini
futures lost 14.5 points.
Later in the session at 9:45 a.m. (1445 GMT), financial data
firm Markit will release its final January reading on the
services sector. At 10 a.m. (1500 GMT), the Institute for Supply
Management will release its reading on the services sector.
Gilead Sciences shares dropped 7.5 percent to
$99.20 in premarket. The drugmaker posted quarterly results and
said it is offering steeper-than-expected discounts on its
hepatitis C drugs to health insurers and other group payers who
had complained about the price.
General Motors reported fourth-quarter earnings well
above Wall Street expectations and said it plans to raise its
quarterly dividend by 20 percent, sending shares up 4 percent to
$35.35 in premarket.
Chipotle Mexican Grill slumped 6.1 percent to $682
in premarket after sales growth at established restaurants
slowed in the fourth quarter and slightly missed Wall Street's
estimate.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Nick Zieminski)