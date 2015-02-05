US STOCKS-Futures gain with initial jobless claims data on tap

* Pfizer to buy Hospira for about $15 billion
* Twitter gains after Bloomberg reports deal with Google
* Michael Kors tumbles after results, outlook
* Futures up: Dow 100 pts, S&P 14 pts, Nasdaq 20.25 pts
NEW YORK, Feb 5 U.S. stock index futures
advanced on Thursday, putting equities on track to rebound from
a late selloff in the prior session, ahead of data on the labor
market and the latest round of earnings reports.
* The S&P 500 snapped a two-day rally of 2.8 percent
on Wednesday, after the European Central Bank abruptly canceled
its acceptance of Greek bonds in return for funding and crude
prices ended a four-day run of gains.
* Greece said on Thursday it would not be "blackmailed" by
its European Union partners but it did want to find a joint
solution to its debt and austerity crisis.
* Oil prices resumed their advance, with U.S. crude
up 1.5 percent to $49.19 and Brent up 2 percent to $55.22.
* Pfizer said it would buy Hospira Inc for
about $15 billion to gain access to its biosimilars. The offer
was at a 39 percent premium to Hospira's close on Wednesday.
Hospira shares rocketed 35.5 percent to $87.80 in premarket
trading, while Pfizer gained 1.7 percent $32.60.
* Data expected at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) includes weekly
initial jobless claims, anticipated by investors for a pulse on
the labor market's health ahead of Friday's monthly payrolls
report. Separate data released Wednesday on private payrolls
fell short of expectations.
* Investors will also eye retailers' monthly sales results
on Thursday to see how big an impact lower gas prices have had
on consumer spending.
* Twitter shares climbed 3.9 percent to $42.31 in
premarket after Bloomberg reported that the microblogging site
had reached a deal with Google to make its tweets more
searchable online.
* Michael Kors shares tumbled 11.2 percent to
$62.99 before the opening bell after the luxury accessories
retailer posted third-quarter results and gave its outlook for
2015.
* According to Thomson Reuters data, of 273 companies in the
S&P 500 that have reported earnings, 73.3 percent beat
expectations, above the 69 percent beat rate for the past four
quarters.
* European stocks fell, weighed by sharp declines in Greek
shares after the ECB move, while Asian stocks were mostly lower,
with Japan's Nikkei off 1 percent. MSCI's broadest index
of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat.
Futures snapshot at 7:32 a.m. EST (1232 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 14 points, or 0.69 percent,
with 173,543 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 20.25 points, or 0.48
percent, in volume of 35,211 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 100 points, or 0.57 percent,
with 28,403 contracts changing hands.
