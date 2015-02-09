US STOCKS-Wall St to open lower on China data, Greek worry

* Achillion Pharma jumps on hepatitis C drug trial results
* Qualcomm near deal with China on antitrust dispute
* Futures off: Dow 105 pts, S&P 12 pts, Nasdaq 24 pts
(Adds quote, updates prices)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 9 U.S. stocks were poised for a
lower open on Monday, on the heels of disappointing economic
data out of China and signs of rising tensions surrounding Greek
debt negotiations.
Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Sunday ruled out
any extension of its international bailout and announced moves
to reverse some of the reforms imposed by its lenders. National
Bank of Greece U.S.-listed shares dropped 10.7 percent
to $1.08.
China's exports fell 3.3 percent from a year ago while
imports tumbled 19.9 percent, well short of expectations and
raising concerns about the strength of the world's
second-largest economy.
"We are seeing heightened nervousness over the Greek
elections and the policies that could make or break its EU
membership," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn
Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.
"In addition, the Chinese economic data disappointed and
added to the economic global weakness we have been seeing."
U.S. stocks fell on Friday as stronger than anticipated
monthly payrolls heightened expectations the U.S. Federal
Reserve may hike interest rates by mid-year, but the three major
indexes managed to notch gains for the week.
S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 12.5 points and fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract, indicated a lower open. Dow Jones industrial average
e-mini futures fell 105 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini
futures lost 24 points.
McDonald's lost 1.1 percent to $93 in premarket
trade after the fast-food restaurant chain's same-restaurant
sales fell a steeper-than-expected 1.8 percent in January.
Achillion Pharmaceuticals jumped 10.4 percent to
$11.94. Its experimental hepatitis C drug, when used in
combination with Gilead Sciences Inc's Sovaldi,
eradicated signs of the virus after six weeks of therapy. Gilead
shares shed 0.4 percent to $97.05 in premarket.
Qualcomm shares gained 2.1 percent to $67.72 in
premarket trade. A source told Reuters the chipmaker is likely
to pay China a record fine of around $1 billion, ending a
14-month government investigation into anti-competitive
practices.
Hasbro Inc rose 3.2 percent to $57.50 in premarket
trade after the second-largest U.S. toymaker reported a nearly
31 percent rise in quarterly profit and authorized additional
share repurchases of $500 million.
Hotel, energy and financial services conglomerate Loews Corp
reported a 13 percent fall in quarterly profit from
continuing operations, mainly due to lower investment income.
Despite some high-profile earnings misses from large
multinational companies, Thomson Reuters data through Feb. 6
shows that 73 percent of the 322 companies in the S&P 500 that
have reported earnings have topped expectations. The beat rate
for the past four quarters stands at 69 percent and fourth
quarter earnings are expected to grow 6.4 percent.
Earnings are expected from 68 S&P 500 components this week,
including Cisco Systems and Whole Foods Market.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)