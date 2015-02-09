US STOCKS-Wall St dips after China data; Greek worry continues

* Achillion Pharma jumps on hepatitis C drug trial results
* Qualcomm near deal with China on antitrust dispute, shares
climb
* Indexes off: Dow 0.34 pct, S&P 0.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.24 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 9 U.S. stocks slipped on Monday,
on the heels of disappointing Chinese economic data and signs of
increased tensions surrounding Greek debt negotiations.
China's exports fell 3.3 percent from a year ago while
imports tumbled 19.9 percent, well short of expectations,
raising concerns about the world's second-largest economy.
Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Sunday ruled out
any extension of its international bailout and announced moves
to reverse some of the reforms imposed by its lenders.
On Monday, European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker said Greeks should not expect the euro zone
to accept the latest terms proposed by Greece.
National Bank of Greece U.S.-listed shares dropped
7.4 percent to $1.12.
"We are seeing heightened nervousness over the Greek
elections and the policies that could make or break its EU
membership," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn
Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.
"In addition, the Chinese economic data disappointed and
added to the economic global weakness we have been seeing."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 60.57 points,
or 0.34 percent, to 17,763.72, the S&P 500 lost 4.08
points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,051.39 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 11.23 points, or 0.24 percent, to 4,733.17.
U.S. stocks fell on Friday as stronger than anticipated
monthly payrolls heightened expectations the U.S. Federal
Reserve may hike interest rates by mid-year, but the three major
indexes managed to notch gains for the week.
McDonald's lost 0.9 percent to $93.12.
Same-restaurant sales fell a steeper-than-expected 1.8 percent
in January.
Achillion Pharmaceuticals jumped 15 percent to
$12.44. Its experimental hepatitis C drug, when used in
combination with Gilead Sciences Inc's Sovaldi,
eradicated signs of the virus after six weeks of therapy. Gilead
shares edged up 0.1 percent to $97.60.
Qualcomm shares gained 3.6 percent to $68.71, the
biggest boost to the Nasdaq 100. A source told Reuters
the chipmaker is likely to pay China a record fine of around $1
billion, ending a 14-month government investigation into
anti-competitive practices.
Hasbro rose 4.7 percent to $58.38 after the
second-largest U.S. toymaker reported a nearly 31 percent rise
in quarterly profit and authorized additional share repurchases
of $500 million.
Despite some high-profile earnings misses from large
multinationals, Thomson Reuters data through Friday show 73
percent of the 322 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported
earnings have topped expectations. The beat rate for the past
four quarters was 69 percent and fourth-quarter earnings are
expected to grow 6.4 percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,394 to 1,362, for a 1.02-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,251
issues fell and 1,032 advanced, a 1.21-to-1 ratio favoring
decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 posted 4 new 52-week highs and 2 new
lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 19 new highs and 9 new lows.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)