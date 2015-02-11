US STOCKS-Wall St set for flat open; Greek deal talks on tap

* PepsiCo climbs in premarket after results
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 11 U.S. stocks were poised for a
flat open on Wednesday after the S&P 500 climbed to its highest
level of the year and ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance
ministers to discuss plans for Greece's debt.
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis headed for a
showdown with euro zone finance ministers to deal with the
nation's debt crisis at a meeting scheduled to start at 11:30
a.m. (1630 GMT) after his new leftist-led government won a
parliamentary confidence vote for its refusal to extend an
international bailout.
"It looks like we are kind of hanging in and waiting to see
if there are any fireworks," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief
investment officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle,
Illinois.
"The way these things have always gone is they play out
until the very last second and then the sides come together. My
understanding is the very last second is the end of the month so
I don't know why anybody is even thinking something is going to
be struck here."
The benchmark S&P index rose more than 1 percent on
Tuesday on hopes negotiations would result in a deal to help
stabilize the euro zone. The index is now down 1.1 percent from
its latest record high set on Dec. 29.
S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 1.5 points and fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract, indicated a flat open. Dow Jones industrial average
e-mini futures fell 30 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini
futures added 2 points.
PepsiCo rose 2.7 percent to $100.67 before the
opening bell after the maker of soft drinks and Tropicana
beverages reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, and
said it would buy back shares worth up to $12 billion by 2018.
Despite some high-profile earnings misses from large
multinational companies, largely as a result of dollar strength,
Thomson Reuters data through Tuesday morning showed 72.7 percent
of the 341 S&P 500 components that have reported earnings topped
expectations, above the 69 percent beat rate in the past four
quarters.
Apple Inc will buy about $850 million of power from
a First Solar plant in California to cut its energy
bill and supply energy to the company's campus, offices and
stores in the state. Apple shares edged up 0.4 percent to
$122.53 in premarket while First Solar added 0.5 percent to
$48.78.
Rite Aid jumped 8.2 percent to $8.20 before the
opening bell. The drugstore operator said it would buy privately
held pharmacy benefit manager EnvisionRx for about $2 billion.
Pier 1 Imports plunged 32.7 percent to $11.43 in
premarket after the furniture retailer cut its 2015 profit
forecast, citing weak sales in January and February.
After the closing bell, earnings are expected from Applied
Materials, Cisco Systems, TripAdvisor
and Whole Foods Market.
