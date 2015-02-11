US STOCKS-Wall St little changed ahead of Greek deal talks

* PepsiCo climbs after results
* Rite Aid to buy EnvisionRx for about $2 billion
* Pier 1 tumbles after outlook cut
* Indexes off: Dow off 0.28 pct, S&P 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up
0.21 pct
(Updates to market open)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 11 U.S. stocks were little changed
on Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 reached its highest level
of the year and ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance
ministers to discuss plans for Greece's debt.
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis headed for a
showdown with euro zone finance ministers to deal with the
nation's debt crisis at a meeting scheduled to start at 11:30
a.m. (1630 GMT) after his new leftist-led government won a
parliamentary confidence vote for its refusal to extend an
international bailout.
"It looks like we are kind of hanging in and waiting to see
if there are any fireworks," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief
investment officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle,
Illinois.
"The way these things have always gone is they play out
until the very last second and then the sides come together. My
understanding is the very last second is the end of the month so
I don't know why anybody is even thinking something is going to
be struck here."
The benchmark S&P index rose more than 1 percent on
Tuesday on hopes negotiations would result in a deal that could
help stabilize the euro zone. The index is down 1.2 percent from
its latest record high on Dec. 29.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 50.78 points,
or 0.28 percent, to 17,817.98, the S&P 500 lost 1.51
points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,067.08 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 9.91 points, or 0.21 percent, to 4,797.56.
PepsiCo rose 1.4 percent to $99.41 after the maker
of soft drinks and Tropicana beverages reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit and said it would buy back
shares worth up to $12 billion by 2018.
Despite some high-profile earnings misses from large
multinational companies, largely as a result of dollar strength,
Thomson Reuters data through Tuesday morning showed 72.7 percent
of the 341 S&P 500 components that have reported earnings topped
expectations, above the 69 percent beat rate in the past four
quarters.
Apple Inc will buy about $850 million of power from
a First Solar plant in California to cut its energy
bill and power the company's campus, offices and stores in the
state. Apple shares rose 1.1 percent to $123.36 while First
Solar added 1.5 percent to $49.30.
Rite Aid jumped 9.9 percent to $8.33. The drugstore
operator said it would buy privately-held pharmacy benefit
manager EnvisionRx for about $2 billion.
Pier 1 Imports plunged 30.3 percent to $11.83 after
the furniture retailer cut its 2015 profit forecast, citing weak
January and February sales.
After the closing bell, earnings are expected from Applied
Materials, Cisco Systems, TripAdvisor
and Whole Foods Market.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,535
to 1,180, for a 1.30-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,112 issues
fell and 1,062 advanced, a 1.05-to-1 ratio.
The S&P 500 posted 23 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 31 new highs and 14 new lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Nick Zieminski)