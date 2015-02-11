US STOCKS-Wall St ends flat while investors await Greece, Ukraine news

* PepsiCo climbs after results, Wal-Mart off on Canada plans
* Utilities fall; Apple rises after Icahn letter
* Indexes: Dow off 0.04 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.28 pct
(Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary)
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Feb 11 The S&P 500 index finished
unchanged on Wednesday as investors were reluctant to make big
bets while they waited for the outcomes of major talks involving
Greece and Ukraine, but Apple helped boost the Nasdaq after an
activist investor's bullish comments.
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis began tense talks
with euro zone finance ministers on Wednesday after his new
leftist-led government won a parliamentary confidence vote
refusing extend an international bailout. International Monetary
Fund Chief Christine Lagarde said going into the meeting that
the process would likely take time.
"The Greek situation is the one that's on the front burner
right now. It's keeping money on the sidelines," said Bucky
Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management in
Birmingham, Alabama.
Adding to the market's uncertainty, the leaders of France,
Germany, Russia and Ukraine began peace talks in Belarus, while
in Ukraine pro-Moscow separatists tightened the pressure on Kiev
by launching some of the war's worst fighting.
The Nasdaq was boosted late in a lackluster session
by a 2.3 percent gain in Apple Inc shares after
activist investor Carl Icahn issued a letter saying the iPhone
maker should be valued at $216. Apple closed at $124.88.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 6.62 points, or
0.04 percent, to 17,862.14, the S&P 500 lost 0.06 points,
or -0 percent, to 2,068.53 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 13.54 points, or 0.28 percent, to 4,801.18.
The utilities sector was the worst performer as
investors moved out of the high-yielding stocks ahead of an
expected Federal Reserve interest rate hike later this year. The
index closed down 2.4 percent and has fallen almost 8 percent
since its peak on Jan. 28.
PepsiCo finished up 2.5 percent after the soft
drinks maker reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit
and announced share buyback plans.
Wal-Mart shares fell 1,1 percent and weighed on the
Dow Jones Industrial Average after it said it would make
investments to expand in Canada.
Despite some high-profile earnings misses from big
multinational companies, largely as a result of dollar strength,
Thomson Reuters data through Wednesday morning showed 72.4
percent of the 352 S&P 500 components that have reported results
topped expectations, above the 69 percent beat rate in the past
four quarters. The earnings growth rate for the quarter stands
at 6.7 percent.
About 6.4 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
below the 7 billion average for the last five sessions,
according to BATS Global Markets.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,679 to 1,400, for a 1.20-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,474
issues fell and 1,209 advanced, for a 1.22-to-1 ratio favoring
decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 39 new 52-week highs and 1 new low; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 81 new highs and 50 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama, Nick Zieminski and Meredith Mazzilli)