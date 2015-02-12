CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Wall St to open up after Ukraine deal, Swedish stimulus

(Corrects Orbitz deal value to $1.38 billion from $1.33 billion
in bullet point and report.)
* Ceasefire deal reached between Ukraine, Russia
* Sweden introduces negative interest rates, bond buys
* Cisco up in premarket after results; Tesla falls
* Expedia to buy Orbitz for $1.38 bln
* Futures up: Dow 67 pts, S&P 7 pts, Nasdaq 22 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 12 U.S. stocks were poised to open
higher on Thursday, following a ceasefire agreement between
Russia and Ukraine and surprising stimulus measures by Sweden's
central bank, although soft economic data may keep gains in
check.
Leaders of Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed a deal
to end fighting in eastern Ukraine, potentially removing a
concern for investors, although the pact remained fragile.
Also helping to lift futures was a decision by Sweden's
Riksbank to introduce negative interest rates and launch bond
purchases, while saying it could take further steps to fight
falling prices.
Talks over Greek debt with euro zone finance ministers
failed to yield an agreement, with negotiations set to continue
on Monday.
But futures trimmed gains after data showed U.S. initial
jobless claims rose more than expected in the latest week, while
retail sales barely rebounded in January.
"You have all these sort of overseas positives and two
domestic negatives with the claims data and the retail sales
data missing," said Phil Orlando, chief equity market strategist
at Federated Investors in New York.
"So we are still stuck in this trading range with a lot of
volatility and nervousness."
S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 7 points and fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract, indicated a higher open. Dow Jones industrial average
e-mini futures rose 67 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini
futures added 22 points.
Stocks may get a boost from Cisco Systems, which
jumped 7.8 percent to $29.02 before the opening bell after the
network equipment maker reported stronger-than-expected
quarterly revenue and profit.
Tesla Motors dropped 8 percent to $195.75 in
premarket after the electric-car maker missed fourth-quarter
sales targets and analysts' profit expectations.
Orbitz Worldwide shares surged 21.4 percent to
$11.68 in premarket after the online travel agency agreed to be
acquired by Rival Expedia for about $1.38 billion.
Shares of Expedia were up 10.5 percent at $86.40 before the
opening bell.
American Express shares dropped 5.7 percent to
$81.07 in premarket after it said Costco Wholesale Corp
would stop accepting its cards in the United States from next
April, after the companies failed to reach terms on the renewal
of an agreement.
December business inventories data is expected later in the
session at 10:00 a.m. (1500 GMT), with expectations for a rise
of 0.2 percent.
Thomson Reuters data showed that 72.4 percent of the 352 S&P
500 components that have reported earnings beat expectations,
above the 69 percent in the past four quarters. The earnings
growth rate for the quarter stands at 6.7 percent.
