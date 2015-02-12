US STOCKS-Wall St climbs on Ukraine deal, Swedish stimulus

* Ceasefire deal reached between Ukraine, Russia
* Sweden introduces negative interest rates, bond buys
* Cisco up after results; Tesla falls
* Expedia to buy Orbitz; shares jump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.24 pct, S&P 0.55 pct, Nasdaq 0.68 pct
(Updates to late morning)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 12 U.S. stocks climbed on Thursday
and the Nasdaq touched a 15-year high following a ceasefire
agreement between Russia and Ukraine and surprising stimulus
measures by Sweden's central bank, although soft economic data
tempered gains.
Leaders of Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed a deal
to end fighting in eastern Ukraine, potentially removing a
concern for investors, although the pact remained fragile.
Talks over Greek debt with euro zone finance ministers
failed to yield an agreement on Wednesday, although negotiations
were set to continue next week. Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras was in Brussels to state his case for more financial
help to fellow EU leaders after the talks with finance ministers
stalled.
With talks ongoing, the European Central Bank further raised
the cap on emergency funding for Greek banks by about 5 billion
euros to 65 billion euros, Greek central bank and government
officials told Reuters.
"Whether it is Greece or Ukraine, the market is giving the
policy makers the benefit of the doubt that some of these talks
will materialize in real progress," said Anastasia Amoroso,
global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Funds in New York.
Also providing a lift was a decision by Sweden's Riksbank to
introduce negative interest rates and launch bond purchases,
while saying it could take further steps to fight falling
prices.
"It's definitely a positive, the fight against deflation or
the fight against falling inflation has to come with some sort
of tools and that is part of the toolkit that central banks have
to engage," said Amoroso.
U.S. economic data was tepid, as initial jobless claims rose
more than expected in the latest week, while retail sales barely
rebounded in January. In addition, business inventories rose
less than expected in December.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 42.2 points,
or 0.24 percent, to 17,904.34, the S&P 500 gained 11.34
points, or 0.55 percent, to 2,079.87 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 32.85 points, or 0.68 percent, to 4,834.03.
The Nasdaq touched a peak of 4,840.15, its highest level
since March 2000, while the S&P 500 was about 0.5 percent from
its intraday record set on Dec. 29.
Cisco Systems jumped 8.1 percent to $29.11 after
the network equipment maker reported stronger-than-expected
quarterly revenue and profit.
Tesla Motors dropped 7 percent to $197.94 after it
missed fourth-quarter sales targets and analysts' profit
expectations.
Orbitz Worldwide shares surged 21 percent to $11.64
after the online travel agency agreed to be acquired by Expedia
for about $1.38 billion. Shares of Expedia were up 15.9
percent at $90.63.
American Express shares dropped 6.1 percent to
$80.74 as the biggest drag on the Dow after it said Costco
Wholesale would stop accepting its cards in the United
States from next April, after a renewal agreement could not be
reached. Costco shares edged down 0.2 percent to $147.12.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,303 to 621, for a 3.71-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,767 issues rose and 798 fell for a 2.21-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 49 new 52-week highs
and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 89 new highs
and 13 new lows.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)