US STOCKS-Futures edge higher on German growth; data on tap

* Import prices, UMich data on tap

* German growth beats expectations

* Futures up: Dow 35 pts, S&P 3.25 pts, Nasdaq 10.75 pts

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Feb 13 U.S. stock index futures inched higher on Friday, with gains in the prior session having moved the S&P 500 to within 2 points of a closing record, after upbeat economic data from Germany and ahead of a reading on U.S. consumer confidence.

* Germany grew 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter, more than double the expected 0.3 percent, pointing to a stronger 2015 for the region's biggest economy and fueling optimism about growth in the broader euro zone.

* Investors await U.S. January import prices data at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) for a gauge of inflation. Expectations call for a drop of 3.2 percent versus a 2.5 percent fall in December.

* The preliminary University of Michigan's February reading on consumer sentiment is due at 10:00 a.m. (1500 GMT). Expectations call for a 98.1 reading.

* Equities rallied Thursday after a ceasefire agreement between Ukraine and Russia, with strong gains in technology shares pushing the Nasdaq to a 15-year high. The S&P 500 stands at 2,088.49, just shy of its 2,090.57 record on Dec. 29.

* Investors have been encouraged by signs of progress in Greek debt negotiations. A Greek government spokesman said the country will make every effort to reach a deal at Monday's meeting of euro zone finance ministers on how to transition to a new support program.

* For the week, the Dow is up 0.8 percent, the S&P 500 is up 1.6 percent and the Nasdaq is up 2.4 percent.

* J.M. Smucker Co reported a 3.5 percent drop in quarterly profit as demand for its coffee products, including the Folgers brand, fell in the United States as prices rose.

* With 76 percent of S&P 500 companies having reported, about 71.4 percent have topped earnings expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data, while 56.8 percent have beaten on revenue. That compares to the long-term average of 63 percent for earnings and 61 percent for revenue.

* European shares rose, boosted by Germany's growth figures that sent the country's blue-chip DAX index to a record high and a recovery in Greek stocks.

* Asian shares soared on news of a ceasefire deal in Ukraine, while Sweden's surprise move to cut its main rate into negative territory and hopes of a resolution between debt-strapped Greece and its creditors supported risk appetite.

Futures snapshot at 7:38 a.m. EST (1238 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 3.25 points, or 0.16 percent, with 78,715 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 10.75 points, or 0.25 percent, in volume of 15,032 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 35 points, or 0.2 percent, with 11,387 contracts changing hands. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)