US STOCKS-Wall St edges up after German data; UMich on tap

By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 13 U.S. stocks edged higher at the
open on Friday, with the S&P 500 within striking distance of its
intraday record, buoyed by upbeat German growth data and ahead
of a reading on U.S. consumer sentiment.
Germany grew 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter, more than
double the expected 0.3 percent, pointing to a stronger 2015 for
the region's biggest economy.
"We actually had some better economic news out of the euro
zone, obviously it all came from the strength in Germany, but
nevertheless it was better," said Peter Cardillo, chief market
economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
U.S. import prices tumbled 2.8 percent in January, the
largest decline since December 2008 and the seventh straight
month of declines.
The preliminary University of Michigan's February reading on
consumer sentiment is due at 10:00 a.m. (1500 GMT). Expectations
call for a 98.1 reading.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 17.43 points,
or 0.1 percent, to 17,989.81, the S&P 500 gained 2.42
points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,090.9 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 15.34 points, or 0.32 percent, to 4,872.95.
Equities rallied Thursday after a ceasefire agreement
between Ukraine and Russia, with strong gains in technology
shares pushing the Nasdaq to a 15-year high. The S&P 500 closed
at 2,088.49, just shy of its 2,090.57 record on Dec. 29.
For the week, the Dow is up 0.8 percent, the S&P 500
is up 1.6 percent and the Nasdaq is up 2.4
percent.
Investors have also been encouraged by signs of progress in
Greek debt negotiations. A Greek government spokesman said the
country will make every effort to reach a deal at Monday's
meeting of euro zone finance ministers on how to transition to a
new support program.
"The big factor in the market is that hopes are building
that we are probably looking at some agreement between the euro
group and Greece, possibly as early as Monday," said Cardillo.
U.S.-listed shares of National Bank of Greece
climbed 10.5 percent to $1.58.
J.M. Smucker Co reported a 3.5 percent drop in
quarterly profit and said it expected a modest decrease in net
sales in the current quarter. Its shares lost were up 3 cents at
$112.47.
Kraft Foods lost 3.9 percent to $63.60 as the
biggest drag on the S&P 500 after the company posted quarterly
results and said its chief financial officer would leave her
role and two other senior executives would depart from the
company.
Of the 391 S&P 500 companies that have reported earnings,
about 71.1 percent have topped profit expectations, according to
Thomson Reuters data, while 57.5 percent have beaten on revenue.
The earnings growth rate for the quarter is 6.6 percent, down
from an 11.2 percent expectation on Oct. 1, but up from 4.2
percent expected on Jan. 1.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,705 to 967, for a 1.76-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,429 issues rose and 710 fell for a 2.01-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index posted 46 new 52-week highs and
no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 52 new highs and 8
new lows.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)