US STOCKS-Futures flat, with major indexes at records

* Investors watching situations in Greece, Ukraine
* S&P 500 coming off record closing high
* Crude oil rises for third straight session
* Dow down 1 pt, S&P down 1.75 pt, Nasdaq up 6.75 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Feb 17 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Tuesday, the first trading session after the
S&P 500 closed at a record high, although investors continued to
watch the uncertainty over a Greek debt deal and a fragile
Ukraine truce.
Equities have been in an uptrend lately, with major indexes
notching a second week of solid gains last week. Much of the
advance came on signs of progress for the debt deal in Greece,
as well as reduced tension between Russia and Ukraine.
Both situations appeared less stable over the long weekend
as U.S. stock markets were closed Monday for the Presidents Day
holiday. Still investors were not spurred to sell, with equities
supported by crude oil, which rose for the third straight
day.
In Europe, European Union finance ministers pressured Greece
to remain in an international financial rescue program after
talks collapsed on Monday. U.S.-listed shares of
the National Bank of Greece fell 11 percent to $1.44 in
heavy premarket trading.
Pro-Russian separatists said they would not carry out an
agreement to pull back heavy guns in eastern Ukraine, putting a
shaky peace deal at risk.
While the United States has little direct exposure to either
Greece or Ukraine and Russia, any breakdown in either place
could lead to continued volatility in Europe, a major trading
partner.
Crude oil rose 0.2 percent to $52.86, while Brent crude
was up 0.9 percent at $61.96 on expectations that lower
prices may prompt a slowdown in U.S. output. Separately,
bombings by Egypt against Islamic State targets in Libya raised
concerns about a threat to Middle East supplies.
Despite the rise crude oil remained sharply down from a high
hit in June, severely pressured energy stocks. On Monday,
offshore drilling company Transocean Ltd slashed its
dividend, and its chief executive officer stepped down.
Transocean shares rose 1.7 percent to $19.38 in
heavy premarket trading.
Medtronic Plc added 2.3 percent to $77 premarket
after the medical device maker reported earnings growth of 28
percent, boosted by higher sales of its cardiac devices.
Corporate earnings have also supported the equity gains. Of
the 391 S&P 500 companies reporting results so far this quarter,
about 71.1 percent have topped profit expectations, according to
Thomson Reuters data, while 57.5 percent have beaten on revenue.
The earnings growth rate for the quarter is 6.6 percent, down
from the 11.2 percent expected on Oct. 1, but up from 4.2
percent expected on Jan. 1.
Futures snapshot at 8:04:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 1.75 points, or 0.08
percent, with 209,701 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 6.75 points, or 0.15
percent, in volume of 39,776 contracts.
* Dow e-minis slipped 1 points, or 0.01 percent,
with 42,359 contracts changing hands.
