US STOCKS-Wall St flat, paring losses on Greece hopes

* Investors watching situations in Greece, Ukraine
* S&P 500 coming off record closing high
* Celsus shares plummet after drug fails study
* Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all flat on the day
(Updates to afternoon trading)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Feb 17 U.S. stocks were flat on
Tuesday, paring modest early losses and putting the S&P 500 back
near record levels as optimism grew that a debt deal would be
reached with Greece.
A source told Reuters that Greece intends to ask for an
extension of a loan agreement tomorrow. The report follows a
collapse of deal negotiations on Monday, which led to European
Union finance ministers pressuring the country to remain in an
international financial rescue program.
U.S.-listed shares of the National Bank of Greece fell
8.7 percent to $1.47.
The news was viewed as another sign of progress, building on
the recent optimism that contributed to major indexes notching a
second straight week of solid gains last week.
Despite that, investors continued to monitor the situation
cautiously, while a fragile Ukraine truce added to the market's
uncertainty.
"While there is concern, and it has become in vogue to say
that stocks are expensive, it is hard to say what they're
expensive relative to," said Liam Dalton, president of Axiom
Capital Management in New York. "Cash remains abundant and
interest rates are low, and we should generally go up in an
environment like that."
In eastern Ukraine, Pro-Russian rebels and government forces
fought street-to-street in a strategic town and refused to pull
back their heavy guns.
While the United States has little direct exposure to
Greece, Ukraine or Russia, any breakdown in either place could
lead to continued volatility in Europe, a major trading partner.
Energy was among the biggest decliners of the day,
falling 0.5 percent alongside a drop in crude oil, which
sank 2 percent after earlier rising as much as 1.7 percent.
"We think oil is likely to have stabilized, but we don't see
meaningful upside in the next six months," said Dalton, who
oversees about $2.2 billion in assets.
Transocean Ltd fell 0.5 percent to $18.96 a day
after the company slashed its dividend and said its chief
executive stepped down.
Medtronic Plc added 3.4 percent to $77.83 after
reporting better-than-expected earnings growth, boosted by
higher sales of its cardiac devices.
On the downside, Celsus Therapeutics plummeted 81
percent to $1.20 after the company's lead drug failed a
mid-stage study. VBL Therapeutics Inc dropped 62
percent to $5.32 after it said it would stop developing its
experimental inflammatory drug to fight ulcerative colitis and
psoriasis.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 3.3 points, or
0.02 percent, to 18,016.05, the S&P 500 lost 0.36 points,
or 0.02 percent, to 2,096.63 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 0.14 points, or -0 percent, to 4,893.70.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE
1,586 to 1,431, for a 1.11-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,435
issues rose and 1,215 fell for a 1.18-to-1 ratio favoring
advancers.
The S&P 500 was posting 54 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite was recording 99 new highs and 18 new lows.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)