US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends at record high on Greece hopes, as bonds drop

* Investors watching situations in Greece, Ukraine
* S&P 500 ends above 2,100
* Celsus shares plummet after drug fails study
* Indexes: Dow up 0.2 pct; S&P 500 up 0.2 pct; Nasdaq up 0.1
pct
(Updates to close)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Feb 17 The S&P 500 ended above 2,100
at another record high on Tuesday as optimism grew that a debt
deal would be reached with Greece and as bond prices sold off.
In a possible sign of progress for Greece, a source told
Reuters the country intends to ask for an extension of a loan
agreement Wednesday. The report follows a collapse of deal
negotiations on Monday, which led to European Union finance
ministers pressuring the country to remain in an international
financial rescue program.
Late in the session, though, broadcaster ZDF reported the
German finance minister said an extension was not up for debate.
U.S. Treasury debt prices sold off, pushing benchmark
10-year note yields to seven-week peaks, on expectations the
Federal Reserve could bump up rates as early as June. Minutes
from the last Fed meeting are due Wednesday.
"We've seen more of a risk-on trade," said Bucky Hellwig,
senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham,
Alabama. "Because bonds are so low globally, it creates an
interest in equities that perhaps the risk is worth taking to
get the higher return."
Among the S&P 500's biggest positives, shares of Medical
device maker Medtronic Plc, which last month completed
the $49.9 billion purchase of Ireland-based Covidien Plc, rose
3.7 percent at $78.07. Medtronic reported a better-than-expected
third-quarter profit, driven by solid growth in its cardiac and
vascular business.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 28.23 points,
or 0.16 percent, to 18,047.58, the S&P 500 gained 3.35
points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,100.34, a record high. The Nasdaq
Composite added 5.43 points, or 0.11 percent, to
4,899.27.
U.S.-listed shares of the National Bank of Greece
ended up 1.2 percent at $1.63 after falling more than 13 percent
earlier in the session.
Shares of Transocean Ltd recovered to close flat
$19.05 a day after the company slashed its dividend and said its
chief executive stepped down.
Among decliners, Celsus Therapeutics plummeted 81.4
percent to $1.15 after the company's lead drug failed a
mid-stage study. VBL Therapeutics Inc dropped 65.5
percent to $4.87 after it said it would stop developing its
experimental inflammatory drug to fight ulcerative colitis and
psoriasis.
A fragile Ukraine truce added uncertainty to the market.
In eastern Ukraine, Pro-Russian rebels fought their way into an
encircled government bastion and were battling street-to-street,
all but dashing hopes that a European-brokered peace deal would
end months of conflict.
About 6.2 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
below the 6.7 billion average for the last five sessions,
according to BATS Global Markets.
NYSE decliners outnumbered advancers 1,776 to 1,337, for a
1.33-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,533 issues rose and 1,199
fell, a 1.28-to-1 ratio favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 64 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 115 new highs and 22 new lows.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)