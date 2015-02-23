US STOCKS-Futures edge lower after Dow, S&P hit records

* Existing home sales data on tap
* Goldman cuts Boeing to sell rating
* Valeant, Salix agree to merger deal
* Futures: Dow off 35 pts, S&P off 4 pts, Nasdaq up 1 pt
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 23 U.S. stock index futures dipped
on Monday, after the Dow and S&P closed at records on the heels
of an agreement by euro zone finance ministers to extend
Greece's bailout by four months provided it draws up a list of
reforms.
* Greece will present its economic reform plans on Monday to
seal the euro zone financial lifeline, but the government drew
criticism from a veteran leftist and ruling party member that
the deal let voters down. The deal is conditional on Greece's
European and IMF creditors accepting the reform
list.
* The equity market gains led each of the three major Wall
Street indexes to their third weekly advance on Friday, with the
Nasdaq on an eight-session winning streak as it closed in on the
5,000 mark for the first time in nearly fifteen years.
* Existing home sales data is due at 10:00 a.m. (1500 GMT),
the first in a flurry of economic reports this week that will
help investors gauge the strength of the housing sector.
* Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
agreed to acquire gastrointestinal drugmaker Salix
Pharmaceuticals Ltd in an all-cash deal valued at about
$10.1 billion, the companies said on Sunday. U.S. listed shares
of Valeant gained 6.2 percent to $184 while Salix
slipped 0.8 percent to $156.55 in premarket trading.
* Asahi Kasei Corp, a Japanese chemicals maker,
said it would buy Polypore International Inc's energy
storage segment for $2.2 billion, as it seeks to expand in the
energy and environment business. Polypore shares jumped 13.1
percent to $59.90 before the opening bell.
* Home Loan Servicing climbed 7.9 percent to $18.09
in premarket after the company agreed to be acquired by New
Residential Investment Corp for about $1.3 billion.
* Dow component Boeing fell 1.8 percent to $155.49
after Goldman Sachs cut its rating on the aerospace company to
"sell" from "neutral. "
* European shares edged up in the wake of the Greece deal,
although a slightly disappointing German business morale survey
held gains in check.
* Japan's Nikkei 225 stock index hit a 15-year high,
though MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan slipped 0.3 percent as many countries in
the region returned from Lunar New Year holidays.
Futures snapshot at 7:35 a.m. EST (1235 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 4 points, or 0.19
percent, with 70,362 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 1 point, or 0.02
percent, in volume of 10,590 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 35 points, or 0.19 percent,
with 13,272 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)