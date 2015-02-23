US STOCKS-Wall St eases after Dow, S&P records as energy declines

* Existing home sales hit 9-month low
* Goldman cuts Boeing to sell rating
* Valeant, Salix agree to merger
* Indexes off: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.06 pct
(Updates to midday)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Feb 23 U.S. stocks were down slightly
in midday trading Monday as lower oil prices dragged down energy
shares, pulling the Dow and S&P 500 off recent record levels.
Oil prices fell, with WTI crude off $1.30 at $49.50 a
barrel on oversupply concerns and a stronger dollar, pushing the
S&P energy index down 0.6 percent.
Housing stocks lost ground, with the PHLX housing sector
index off 0.7 percent after existing home sales fell
sharply to their lowest in nine months in January.
Investors were also reluctant to make big bets before
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's semiannual testimony this
week on the economy and monetary policy before the Senate
Banking Committee, which will be closely watched for any
indications on the timing of an interest rate hike.
A conditional agreement by euro zone finance ministers to
extend Greece's bailout sent the Dow and S&P to record levels
late last week, while the Nasdaq moved closer to its all-time
high from March 2000.
"Crude continues to be very weak. But you can argue that as
long as it stabilizes and doesn't completely plunge it's
probably a positive, so it's really going to depend on earnings
and macro news in the market right now," said Uri Landesman,
president of Platinum Partners in New York.
At 12:53 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average fell
49.8 points, or 0.27 percent, to 18,090.64, the S&P 500
lost 4.56 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,105.74 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 2.81 points, or 0.06 percent, to
4,953.16.
Boeing fell 2.5 percent to $154.10 as the biggest
drag on the Dow after Goldman Sachs cut its rating on the
aircraft maker to "sell" from "neutral."
Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
agreed to acquire gastrointestinal drugmaker Salix
Pharmaceuticals Ltd in an all-cash deal valued at about
$10.1 billion, the companies said on Sunday. U.S. listed shares
of Valeant gained 13.2 percent to $196.14 while Salix
slipped 1.1 percent to $156.06.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,709 to 1,277, for a 1.34-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,611
issues fell and 1,035 advanced, a 1.56-to-1 ratio.
The S&P 500 was posting 62 new 52-week highs and one new
low; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 102 new highs and 30 new
lows.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)