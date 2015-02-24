US STOCKS-Wall St to open flat ahead of Yellen testimony

* Yellen's two-day testimony before Congress to start at 10
a.m.
* Home Depot climbs in premarket after earnings, buyback
* Toll Brothers rises in premarket after results
* Futures: Dow up 21 pts, S&P off 0.25 pt, Nasdaq off 3 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 24 U.S. stocks were poised for a
flat open on Tuesday, as the Dow and S&P 500 hold near record
levels ahead of testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
and a flurry of economic data.
Yellen will give the central bank's semi-annual Monetary
Policy Report to the Senate Banking Committee at 10 a.m. (1500
GMT), the first of her two days of testimony. Investors will
attempt to parse her commentary for clues on the timing of an
interest rate hike in the wake of the dovish Fed minutes
released last week.
"It's a classic wait-and-see day," said Art Hogan, chief
market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.
"She's got a very difficult job of trying to talk Wall
Street into the fact the January minutes weren't nearly as
dovish as the Street interpreted them, and a June liftoff is
still a credible possibility because we are data-dependent."
The latest indicator on the health of the housing market is
due at 9 a.m. (1400 GMT) with the S&P/Case Shiller home price
index for December. Expectations call for a year-over-year
increase of 4.3 percent, matching November's increase, the
slowest since October 2012.
Home Depot shares gained 3.3 percent to $115.99 after
the home improvement retailer reported a better-than-expected
rise in quarterly same-store sales and said it would buy back
$18 billion of its shares.
S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.25 point and fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract, indicated a flat open. Dow Jones industrial average
e-mini futures rose 21 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini
futures lost 3 points.
On Monday the Nasdaq climbed for a ninth straight
session, its longest winning streak since September 2010, to
within striking distance of the 5,000 mark, a level it has not
reached since March 2000. The Dow and S&P 500
edged lower as energy shares weighed.
Other data expected on Tuesday includes the flash Markit
services PMI at 9:45 a.m. (1445 GMT). February consumer
confidence along with readings on the services sectors from the
Richmond and Dallas Fed are due at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT).
JPMorgan Chase climbed 2.8 percent to $60.99 after
the bank's outlook in an investor presentation, including an
increase of about 10 percent in core loan growth in 2015.
Comcast Corp, the largest U.S. cable operator,
posted fourth-quarter revenue that marginally beat estimates and
boosted its buyback program to $10 billion. Its shares slipped
0.4 percent to $58 in premarket.
Macy's slipped 1.2 percent to $63.40 in premarket
after the department store chain reported a less-than 2 percent
rise in sales in the holiday shopping quarter, falling short of
analysts' estimates.
Toll Brothers climbed 4.5 percent to 38.75 before
the opening bell. The largest U.S. luxury homebuilder, reported
a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and raised the low end
of its full-year home delivery forecast.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Nick Zieminski)