US STOCKS-Dow, S&P edge up to record highs after Yellen comments

By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 24 U.S. stocks advanced modestly
on Tuesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 at intraday records, as
investors attempted to interpret testimony by Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen.
As investors sought insight on the possible timing of an
interest rate hike, Yellen told a congressional committee on
Tuesday the Fed is preparing to consider hikes "on a meeting by
meeting basis," in a subtle change of emphasis in how the Fed
has been speaking about its plans for the first rate increase
since 2006.
"You see so much conflicting data coming about, between the
minutes and public statements that have been made," said Dan
Farley, regional investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth
Management in Minneapolis.
"They are really trying to walk that fine line between not
spooking the market and giving themselves the flexibility they
need to be a little bit more data-dependent and figure out,
really what does this mean?"
The S&P/Case Shiller composite index of home prices in 20
metropolitan areas gained 4.5 percent in December above the 4.3
percent forecast and 4.3 percent in November.
Other data showed the U.S. services sector expanded in
February at its fastest pace since October, according to a
preliminary reading from financial data firm Markit. U.S.
consumer confidence fell more than expected in February from a
multi-year high, according to industry group the Conference
Board.
Home Depot shares gained 4.3 percent to $117.11 as
the biggest boost to the Dow and S&P 500. The home improvement
retailer reported a better-than-expected rise in quarterly
same-store sales and said it would buy back $18 billion of its
shares.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 62.93 points,
or 0.35 percent, to 18,179.77, the S&P 500 gained 3.05
points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,112.71 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 0.63 points, or 0.01 percent, to 4,961.60.
JPMorgan Chase climbed 2.5 percent to $60.84 after
the bank said in presentations at its annual investor day that
it aims to save about $1.4 billion in annual expenses by cutting
costs and simplifying businesses. It forecast about 10 percent
core loan growth in 2015.
Comcast Corp, the largest U.S. cable operator,
posted fourth-quarter revenue that marginally beat estimates and
boosted its buyback program to $10 billion. Its shares rose 1.7
percent to $59.18.
Toll Brothers climbed 4.3 percent to 38.70, helping
to send the PHLX housing index 1 percent higher. The
largest U.S. luxury homebuilder reported a higher-than-expected
quarterly profit and raised the low end of its full-year home
delivery forecast.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,713 to 1,149, for a 1.49-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,567
issues rose and 954 fell, a 1.64-to-1 ratio.
The S&P 500 posted 54 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 93 new highs and 14 new lows.
