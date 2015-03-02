US STOCKS-Wall St advances after data and deals; Nasdaq hits 5,000

* Nasdaq briefly tops 5,000 level
* Consumer spending falls for second straight month
* Markit manufacturing hits 4-month high, ISM hits 13-month
low
* NXP Semi to buy Freescale Semi, HP to buy Aruba
* Indexes up: Dow 0.69 pct, S&P 0.47 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct
(Adds market update, commentary)
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, March 2 U.S. stocks advanced on
Monday, with the Nasdaq moving above the 5,000 mark for the
first time in 15 years, helped by technology deals and mixed
data that pointed to a slowly accelerating economy.
The Nasdaq composite index oscillated around the
5,000 milestone after hitting it in the morning for the first
time since March 27, 2000, at the height of the dot.com bubble.
It was boosted by chipmakers NXP Semiconductors NV,
Intel Corp as well as network equipment maker Cisco
Systems Inc after two big deal announcements.
Shares of chipmaker NXP rose 17 percent to $99.35 after it
agreed to buy smaller peer Freescale Semiconductor Ltd
to create a company valued over $40 billion. Freescale rose 11.7
percent to $40.34.
Hewlett-Packard Co said it would buy Wi-Fi gear
maker Aruba Networks Inc for about $2.7 billion, the
biggest deal for the world's No. 2 PC maker since 2011. Rival
Cisco rose as much as 2.7 percent to $30.31.
"Today we're getting the big boost because of the M&A
deals," said Douglas Depietro, managing director at Evercore ISI
in New York. "Going forward for the rest of the week, you may
see a little pause because people are waiting for the economic
data release Friday, because that may give an indication what
the Fed's going to do about interest rates."
U.S. consumer spending fell for a second month in January,
with lower gasoline prices dampening inflation pressure while
personal income fell just short of expectations, showing a rise
of 0.3 percent.
Separate gauges of manufacturing were conflicting, as
financial data firm Markit's final U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers' Index hit a four-month high while a reading from the
Institute for Supply Management fell to its lowest in 13 months.
Construction spending also softened, falling at a 1.1 percent
annual rate, below expectations calling for a 0.3 percent
increase in January.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 124.27 points,
or 0.69 percent, to 18,256.97, the S&P 500 gained 9.84
points, or 0.47 percent, to 2,114.34 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 35.38 points, or 0.71 percent, to 4,998.91.
"Money is continuing to pour into the (equities) market
because of low interest rates, and although stocks are somewhat
expensive they're not overly expensive," said Stephen Massocca,
chief investment officer at Wedbush Equity Management LLC in San
Francisco.
Lumber Liquidators plunged 22.3 percent to $40.28
after a news report said its products failed to meet safety
standards, allegations the hardwood flooring retailer denied.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,698 to 1,344, for a 1.26-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,692
issues rose and 1,032 fell, for a 1.64-to-1 ratio favoring
advancers.
The S&P 500 was posting 54 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite was recording 133 new highs and 28 new
lows.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczek; Editing by
Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)