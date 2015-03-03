US STOCKS-Wall St falls from latest records; auto sales soft

(Updates to late morning)
* Auto sales fall short of expectations
* Best Buy climbs after results
* Citigroup to sell OneMain Financial to Springleaf Holdings
* Indexes off: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 0.8 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 3 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday,
as the Dow and S&P retreated from their latest records and the
Nasdaq dipped below 5,000 after scaling the milestone level for
the first time in 15 years.
Investors exercised caution after a strong run for major
indexes in February and ahead of a slew of economic data later
this week, culminating with the monthly payrolls report.
Disappointing auto sales also gave a reason to pause.
"To the extent that you are taking a breather, it's not
predicated on the fact we are crossed a round number on the
Nasdaq. It's predicated on the fact that when you get up around
new highs market participants tend to get a little vertigo,"
said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities
in New York.
"The air gets a little thin up at new highs and you need a
driver to keep it going, and one of the things we are not
getting as a driver today is solid auto sales."
For the second year in a row, tough winter weather slowed
U.S. vehicle sales in February, with several major automakers
missing analysts' projections and dampening bullish
expectations.
U.S.-listed Fiat Chrysler shares lost 3.7 percent
to $15.25 while Ford Motor declined 2.4 percent to $16.18.
General Motors managed to edge 0.1 percent higher at $37.65.
Electronics retailer Best Buy advanced 0.8 percent
to $38.95 after it reported quarterly results, announced a
special dividend and the resumption of its share repurchase
plan.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 130.75 points,
or 0.71 percent, to 18,157.88, the S&P 500 lost 15.82
points, or 0.75 percent, to 2,101.57 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 44.93 points, or 0.9 percent, to 4,963.17.
Citigroup edged up 0.6 percent to $53.83 after it
agreed to sell its consumer finance unit OneMain Financial
Holdings Inc to subprime lender Springleaf Holdings Inc
for $4.25 billion in cash. Springleaf shares surged 36.5 percent
to $48.13.
Mylan Inc fell 3.3 percent to $55.98. The generic
drug maker gave its 2015 outlook and said it may look for
another acquisition after completing a deal for some of Abbott
Laboratories' non-U.S. businesses just last week.
MannKind Corp tumbled 9.6 percent to $6.00 after
Goldman Sachs cut its rating on the drugmaker to "sell" from
"neutral" and slashed its price target to $3 from $6 per share.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,853 to 1,064, for a 1.74-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,687
issues fell and 876 advanced, for a 1.93-to-1 ratio favoring
decliners.
The S&P 500 was posting 8 new 52-week highs and no new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite was recording 53 new highs and 20 new lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Nick Zieminski)