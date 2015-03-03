US STOCKS-Wall St falls from latest records; auto sales soft

(Updates to afternoon)
* Auto sales fall short of expectations
* Indexes off: Dow 0.71 pct, S&P 0.77 pct, Nasdaq 0.94 pct
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, March 3 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday
after a weak auto sales report pulled the Dow and S&P back from
their latest records and the Nasdaq dipped below 5,000 the day
after scaling the milestone level for the first time in 15
years.
Investors exercised caution after a strong run for major
indexes in February and ahead of a slew of economic data later
this week, culminating with the monthly payrolls report.
For the second year in a row, tough winter weather slowed
U.S. vehicle sales in February, with several major automakers
missing analysts' projections and dampening bullish
expectations.
"The air gets a little thin up at new highs and you need a
driver to keep it going, and one of the things we are not
getting as a driver today is solid auto sales," said Art Hogan,
chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.
U.S.-listed Fiat Chrysler shares fell 3.7 percent
to $15.24 while Ford Motor declined 2.8 percent to $16.10.
General Motors managed dropped 0.23 percent to $37.51.
"There was a lack of economic numbers to trade on," said
Stephen Carl, principal and head of U.S. equity trading, The
Williams Capital Group LP, in New York. "After an up market
yesterday we're losing ground today."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 130.37 points,
or 0.71 percent, to 18,158.26, the S&P 500 lost 16.29
points, or 0.77 percent, to 2,101.1 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 47.12 points, or 0.94 percent, to 4,960.97.
The Nasdaq decline was led by Microsoft Corp while
Visa Inc weighed most on the Dow. Seagate Technology
and Micron Technology were the worst performers
in the S&P 500.
Mylan Inc fell 4.5 percent to $55.26 after the
generic drug maker gave its 2015 outlook and said it may look
for another acquisition after just completing a purchase of some
of some overseas Abbott Laboratories' businesses last
week.
MannKind Corp tumbled 9.2 percent to $6.03 after
Goldman Sachs cut its rating on the drugmaker to "sell" from
"neutral" and slashed its price target to $3 from $6 per share.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,957 to 1,025, for a 1.91-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,768
issues fell and 874 advanced, for a 2.02-to-1 ratio .
The S&P 500 was posting 8 new 52-week highs and no new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite was recording 59 new highs and 27 new lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Nick Zieminski)