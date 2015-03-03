US STOCKS-Wall St falls from latest records after soft auto sales

(Updates to afternoon, commentary)
* Auto sales fall short of expectations
* Netanyahu warns Obama against Iran deal
* Technology stocks fall after Nasdaq milestone
* Indexes off: Dow 0.45 pct, S&P 0.48 pct, Nasdaq 0.64 pct
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, March 3 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, a
day after S&P and Dow hit records and Nasdaq retreated after
hitting a 15-year milestone after soft car sales data and Iran
commentary worried some investors.
The decline followed a strong run-up for major indexes in
February and ahead of a slew of economic data later this week,
culminating with the monthly payrolls report.
For the second year in a row, tough winter weather slowed
U.S. vehicle sales in February, with several automakers missing
analysts' projections. U.S.-listed Fiat Chrysler shares
fell 3 percent to $15.32 while Ford Motor declined 2.5
percent to $16.16.
Around mid-morning, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu warned U.S. President Barack Obama against accepting a
nuclear deal with Iran that he said would be a "countdown to a
potential nuclear nightmare" by a country that "will always be
an enemy of America."
His highlighting of risks in the Middle East caused stocks
to dip further on a day when people are also taking profits
after Nasdaq hit the 5,000 milestone, said Seth Setrakian,
partner and co-head of U.S. equities at First New York
Securities in New York.
"People are more in a buyers' strike because they don't want
to put new money to work here but aren't looking to the exits
and selling," he said.
Indexes pared losses in the afternoon but technology stocks
were hit most noticeably as investors took profits after the
Nasdaq milestone, Setrakian said.
Microsoft Corp weighed most on the Nasdaq with an
1.3 percent decline to $43.29, followed by Cisco Systems
, which fell 2 percent giving back most of its gains
from the day before. Seagate Technology and Micron
Technology were the worst performers in the S&P 500.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 82.17 points,
or 0.45 percent, to 18,206.46, the S&P 500 lost 10.14
points, or 0.48 percent, to 2,107.25 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 32.01 points, or 0.64 percent, to 4,976.08.
Utilities and energy were the only two of ten S&P
500 sectors that were positive. Energy stocks rose 0.6
percent as oil rebounded after Netanyahu's comments and rival
Libyan forces carried out air strikes on oil terminals and an
airport.
Mylan Inc fell 4.5 percent to $55.30. The generic
drug maker gave its 2015 outlook and said it may look for
another acquisition after just completing a purchase of some of
some overseas Abbott Laboratories' businesses last week.
MannKind Corp tumbled 8.7 percent to $6.06 after
Goldman Sachs cut its rating on the drugmaker to "sell" from
"neutral" and slashed its price target to $3 from $6 per share.
NYSE Decliners outnumbered advancers 1,818 to 1,193, for a
1.52-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,744 issues fell and 954
advanced, for a 1.83-to-1 ratio.
The S&P 500 was posting 9 new 52-week highs and no new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite was recording 63 new highs and 27 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)