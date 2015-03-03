US STOCKS-Wall St falls from records, led by technology stocks

(Updates to afternoon, commentary)
* Auto sales fall short of expectations
* Netanyahu warns Obama against Iran deal
* Technology stocks fall after Nasdaq milestone
* Indexes off: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.45 pct, Nasdaq 0.56 pct
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, March 3 U.S. stocks finished down on
Tuesday, a day after the S&P and Dow hit records, and the Nasdaq
retreated with technology stocks.
Soft auto sales numbers and Iran commentary also gave some
investors pause after a strong run-up for major indexes in
February. Traders were also waiting for a slew of economic data
later this week, culminating with the monthly payrolls report.
"We just came a little too far fast. It made sense to have
little bit of a pullback here," said Brian Lazorishak, portfolio
manager at Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville,
Virginia.
"Given the level of optimism, the overbought condition, we
wouldn't be surprised to see at least a couple of days of
consolidation," he said.
Technology stocks fell as investors took profits a day after
the Nasdaq hit the 5,000 milestone for the first time since the
peak of the dot.com bubble in March 2000.
Microsoft Corp weighed most on the Nasdaq and S&P
500 with an 1.4 percent drop to $43.28, followed by a 2.2
percent decline in shares of Cisco Systems, which gave
back most of Monday's gains.
Semiconductor chips were some of the worst-hit, with the
Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index closing off 1.94
percent after a February gain of more than 12 percent. The S&P
500 technology sector finished down 0.8 percent
The biggest percentage decliners in the S&P 500 were Micron
Technology, down 5 percent to $29.66, and Applied
Materials, which fell 4.5 percent to $24.48.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 85.26 points,
or 0.47 percent, to 18,203.37, the S&P 500 lost 9.61
points, or 0.45 percent, to 2,107.78 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 28.20 points, or 0.56 percent, to 4,979.90.
For the second year in a row, tough winter weather slowed
U.S. vehicle sales in February, with several automakers missing
analysts' projections. U.S.-listed Fiat Chrysler shares
fell 3.3 percent to $15.31 while Ford Motor declined 2.4
percent to $16.17.
Adding to investors' caution, Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu warned U.S. President Barack Obama against
accepting a nuclear deal with Iran. His comments
caused some investors to pull back but helped boost oil prices.
Utilities and energy were the only two of
ten S&P 500 sectors that ended the session higher.
About 6.3 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
below the 6.5 billion average for the last five sessions,
according to BATS Global Markets.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,810 to 1,249, for a 1.45-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,784
issues fell and 948 advanced, for a 1.88-to-1 ratio favoring
decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 posted 11 new 52-week highs and 1 new
lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 70 new highs and 32 new
lows.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)