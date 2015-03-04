US STOCKS-Futures lower ahead of ADP employment, services data

* ADP private sector employment data due at 8:15 a.m.

* Markit, ISM services data on tap

* Honeywell reaffirms outlook

* Futures off: Dow 47 pts, S&P 6.5 pts, Nasdaq 10.75 pts

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. stock index futures declined on Wednesday, putting the S&P 500 on track for a second straight decline, ahead of data on the labor market and services sector.

* The ADP National Employment Report for February is due at 8:15 a.m. (1315 GMT) and will be eyed for signs of strength in the labor market. Expectations call for private employers to add 220,000 jobs versus the 213,000 recorded in January.

* Shortly after the opening bell, two readings on the services sector are expected with the final February reading of financial data firm Markit's Purchasing Managers Index at 9:45 a.m. (1445 GMT). The Institute for Supply Management's gauge on the services sector in February is scheduled for a 10 a.m. (1500 GMT) release.

* Investors will deal with a flurry of economic data for the rest of the week, culminating with the Labor Department's February payrolls report, which will be used to help gauge the timing of an expected interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

* Soft auto sales and weakness in technology stocks sent Wall Street lower in the prior session, pulling the Dow and S&P 500 from record levels and the Nasdaq below the 5,000 mark.

* Honeywell rose 1 percent to $105.11 in light premarket trade after the company reaffirmed its first quarter and full-year earnings guidance as well as its five-year sales and segment margin outlook.

* Bob Evans Farms said it was not currently looking at selling or spinning off its food-products business and was evaluating strategic options for all or a portion of its real-estate assets. Shares of the restaurant and packaged food company tumbled 19.8 percent to $47.81 before the opening bell.

* Alcoa fell 2.6 percent to $14.78 in premarket after Bank of America Merrill Lynch cut the stock to a "neutral" rating.

* European shares were flat as stocks retreated after a weaker-than-expected final February Composite Purchasing Managers' Index reading from Markit.

* Asian shares fell as investors grew cautious before upcoming central bank meetings and U.S. jobs data as Japan's Nikkei share average dropped to a one-week low, although China stocks rebounded in volatile trade.

Futures snapshot at 7:28 a.m. (1228 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 6.5 points, or 0.31 percent, with 101,693 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 10.75 points, or 0.24 percent, in volume of 15,189 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 47 points, or 0.26 percent, with 15,684 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)