US STOCKS-Wall St to open slightly higher after 2-day fall

By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 5 U.S. stocks were set to open
modestly higher on Thursday, in the wake of two days of declines
on the S&P 500, after higher-than-expected initial jobless
claims figures and ahead of a report on factory orders.
Futures trimmed gains after data showed initial jobless
claims rose to 320,000 in the latest week, above the 295,000
estimate and 313,000 in the prior week.
"That's a bit of an uptick because we've been pretty
consistently in the upper 200,000 range," said Peter Jankovskis,
co-chief investment officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in
Lisle, Illinois.
"Some movement up or down would be expected, but 320,000 is
probably a bit more than people were looking for."
The disappointing claims numbers come after a
weaker-than-expected private payrolls report on Wednesday and
ahead of Friday's monthly employment report.
The benchmark S&P index has slowed after a 5-percent surge
in February and a record on March 2 with its worst two-day
performance since late January. The index has been down during
four of the past six sessions as investors attempt to gauge the
timing of an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
January factory orders data is scheduled for later in the
session at 10:00 a.m. (1500 GMT). Expectations call for orders
to rise 0.2 percent versus a 3.4 percent decline in December.
S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 4 points and fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract, indicated a slightly higher open. Dow Jones industrial
average e-mini futures rose 39 points and Nasdaq 100
e-mini futures added 9.75 points.
AbbVie is to buy Pharmacyclics for about
$21 billion, giving it access to what is expected to be one of
the world's top-selling cancer drugs and expanding its reach in
the profitable oncology field. Pharmacyclics shares jumped 10.4
percent to $254.48 in premarket trade while AbbVie lost 5.5
percent to $56.97.
Costco Wholesale rose 2.3 percent to $150.60 before
the opening bell after it reported a better-than-expected
quarterly profit. Retailers will be watched as they post monthly
sales results for signs of whether lower gas prices have
translated to improved spending elsewhere in the economy.
Kroger gained 5 percent to $73.15 in premarket after
the biggest U.S. supermarket operator reported a 23 percent rise
in quarterly profit and forecast full-year earnings above
expectations.
The European Central Bank said it will start its new
government bond-buying program of 60 billion euros a month on
March 9 and raised its economic growth forecast for 2015. The
central bank also boosted its 2016 inflation forecast to 1.5
percent.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)