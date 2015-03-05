US STOCKS-Wall St closes up slightly ahead of jobs report

* Initial jobless claims climb more than expected
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, March 5 U.S. stocks closed modestly
higher in light trading on Thursday as investors held back on
big bets ahead of Friday's jobs report, which is expected to be
a big factor in influencing the timing of a Federal Reserve
interest rate hike.
Focus on the report was heightened as many investors see it
as one of the most import economic indicators due to be released
ahead of the Fed's meeting in mid-March.
"People are anticipating some fireworks tomorrow. That's the
best way to describe the waiting today," said Paul Schatz,
president and chief investment officer at Heritage Capital in
Woodbridge, Connecticut.
The S&P and the Dow had hit records and the Nasdaq surpassed
5,000 at the start of the week after a strong February
performance for U.S. stocks, giving additional reason for
investors to take a breather on Thursday.
European news was some help to U.S. markets but
higher-than-expected U.S. jobless claims took "a little bit of
the wind out of the sails," said Paul Brigandi, managing
director of portfolio management at Direxion Funds in New York.
Initial jobless claims rose to 320,000 in the latest week,
above the 295,000 estimate. The disappointing numbers came after
a weaker-than-expected private payrolls report on Wednesday and
ahead of Friday's monthly employment report.
A separate report showed new orders for U.S. factory goods
unexpectedly fell in January for a sixth month, a sign of
weakness in the manufacturing sector.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 38.82 points,
or 0.21 percent, to 18,135.72, the S&P 500 gained 2.51
points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,101.04 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 15.67 points, or 0.32 percent, to 4,982.81.
Earlier in the day, the European Central Bank raised growth
and inflation targets and announced it would start its
government bond-buying program of 60 billion euros a month on
March 9.
AbbVie said it would buy Pharmacyclics for
about $21 billion, giving it access to what is expected to be
one of the world's top-selling cancer drugs. Pharmacyclics
shares jumped 10.3 percent to $254.22 while AbbVie fell 5.7
percent to $56.86.
The news also helped lift other healthcare stocks such as
Vertex Pharmaceuticals, which closed up 5.8 percent at
$126.96. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals added 3.8 percent to
$428.95 and Biogen Idec rose 2.8 percent to $425.60.
About 5.7 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
below the 6.5 billion average for the last five sessions,
according to BATS Global Markets.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,660 to 1,371, for a 1.21-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,560
issues rose and 1,154 fell, for a 1.35-to-1 ratio favoring
advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 21 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 97 new highs and 42 new lows.
