US STOCKS-Futures tumble on Greece concerns, China data

* Qualcomm jumps in premarket, to buy back shares
* Crude oil falls; Exxon, Halliburton weaker
* Futures down: Dow 103 pts, S&P 12.5 pts, Nasdaq 25.75 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, March 10 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Tuesday, pressured by weaker-than-expected data out of China
as well as ongoing concerns about debt talks in Greece.
* Concern also came from a report that the Basel Committee
may ask banks to boost capital as a sufficient cushion in case
of spikes in interest rates. Rate policy has been a primary
driver of equities of late; on Friday, the S&P 500 suffered its
biggest one-day decline in almost two months after a
stronger-than-expected jobs report was seen as goading the
Federal Reserve into speeding up its time frame for raising
rates.
* Euro zone ministers agreed that technical talks between
finance experts from Athens and its international creditors
would start on Wednesday, with the aim of unlocking further
funding. However, the ministers warned Greece that it had "no
time to lose."
* Greece's debt issues have been on the back burner for U.S.
investors of late, but they continue to watch the region with
caution. While the U.S. has little direct exposure to the
country, there are concerns that extended uncertainly could
spread throughout the euro zone.
* In China, the pace of inflation unexpectedly picked up in
February while producer prices continued to slide, underscoring
the intense pressure on profit margins at Chinese companies and
adding urgency to policymakers' efforts to find new ways to
support growth.
* Despite the weakness implied by futures, the S&P 500 is
about 1.8 percent below its record closing high from last week,
while the Dow is about 1.6 percent below its record.
* In company news, Qualcomm Inc rose in premarket
trading a day after the chipmaker said it would buy back up to
$15 billion of shares and raise its quarterly dividend.
* Urban Outfitters Inc late Monday reported
earnings that beat expectations, lifted by an increase in
same-store sales.
* Energy shares will likely be in focus as crude oil
fell 0.6 percent, down for its third day of the past four
sessions. Exxon Mobil fell 0.9 percent to $84.39 in
premarket trading while Halliburton Co was off 1.5
percent to $41.40.
Futures snapshot at 6:52:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 12.5 points, or 0.6
percent, with 103,417 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 25.75 points, or 0.58
percent, in volume of 16,681 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 103 points, or 0.57 percent,
with 18,471 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by W Simon)