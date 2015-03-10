US STOCKS-Futures weaken on Greece concerns, China data

* Qualcomm jumps in premarket, to buy back shares
* Crude oil falls; Exxon, Halliburton weaker
* Futures down: Dow 156 pts, S&P 18 pts, Nasdaq 33.25 pts
(Updates prices)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, March 10 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Tuesday, pressured by weaker-than-expected data out of China
as well as ongoing concerns about debt talks in Greece.
Concern also came from a report that the Basel Committee may
ask banks to boost capital as a sufficient cushion in case of
spikes in interest rates. Rate policy has been a primary driver
of equities of late; on Friday, the S&P 500 suffered its biggest
one-day decline in almost two months after a
stronger-than-expected jobs report was seen as goading the
Federal Reserve into speeding up its time frame for raising
rates.
Euro zone ministers agreed that technical talks between
finance experts from Athens and its international creditors
would start on Wednesday, with the aim of unlocking further
funding. However, the ministers warned Greece that it had "no
time to lose."
Greece's debt issues have been on the back burner for U.S.
investors of late, but they continue to watch the region with
caution. While the U.S. has little direct exposure to the
country, there are concerns that extended uncertainly could
spread throughout the euro zone.
In China, the pace of inflation unexpectedly picked up in
February while producer prices continued to slide, underscoring
the intense pressure on profit margins at Chinese companies and
adding urgency to policymakers' efforts to find new ways to
support growth.
Despite the weakness implied by futures, the S&P 500 is
about 1.8 percent below its record closing high from last week,
while the Dow is about 1.6 percent below its record.
In company news, Qualcomm Inc rose 2.3 percent to
$74.40 in premarket trading a day after the chipmaker said it
would buy back up to $15 billion of shares and raise its
quarterly dividend.
Urban Outfitters Inc late Monday reported earnings
that beat expectations, lifted by an increase in same-store
sales. Shares rose 6.6 percent to $42.10 before
the bell.
Energy shares will likely be in focus as crude oil
fell 0.7 percent, down for its third day of the past four
sessions. Exxon Mobil fell 0.9 percent to $84.39 in
premarket trading while Halliburton Co was off 2 percent
to $41.09.
Futures snapshot at 7:57 a.m.:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 18 points, or 0.87
percent, with 152,340 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 33.25 points, or 0.75
percent, in volume of 23,001 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 156 points, or 0.87 percent,
with 24,488 contracts changing hands.
