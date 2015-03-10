US STOCKS-Wall St slumps 1 pct as dollar strengthens

* Dollar continued uptrend, euro near 12-year low
* Urban Outfitters up after results, Barnes & Noble down
* Crude oil falls, weighing on energy names
* Indexes down: Dow 1.5 pct, S&P 500 1.4 pct, Nasdaq 1.5 pct
(Updates to afternoon trading)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, March 10 U.S. stocks fell 1 percent on
Tuesday, with major indexes dropping in a broad decline and
turning negative for the year amid continued strength in the
U.S. dollar.
Concerns over Greece's debt talks added to the day's
weakness, which took the S&P 500 below its 50-day moving
average, a sign of weak near-term momentum.
The U.S. Dollar index rose 0.9 percent and was on
track for its fourth rise of the past five sessions, up 3.3
percent over that period. The euro fell 1.4 percent
against the dollar.
"There's some concern about what impact this will have on
corporate earnings going forward, especially for the big
multi-national companies," said Nicholas Colas, chief market
strategist at the ConvergEx Group in New York.
Euro zone ministers agreed that technical talks between
finance experts from Athens and its international creditors
would start on Wednesday, with the aim of unlocking further
funding. However, the ministers warned Greece that it had "no
time to lose."
Greece's debt issues have been on the back burner of late
for U.S. investors. While the United States has little direct
exposure to the country, there are concerns that extended
uncertainty could spread throughout the euro zone.
"There's a lot of rhetoric out there, some of which feels
like name-calling, all of which makes the situation read as
worse than it used to be," Colas said.
In China, the pace of inflation unexpectedly picked up in
February while producer prices continued to slide, underscoring
the intense pressure on profit margins at Chinese companies and
adding urgency to policymakers' efforts to support growth.
The day's losses were broad, with all 10 primary S&P 500
sectors lower. Despite that, major indexes were roughly 3
percent away from record levels.
Urban Outfitters Inc late Monday reported earnings
that beat expectations, lifted by an increase in same-store
sales. Shares rose 11 percent to $43.68 and were
by far the biggest gainer on the S&P 500.
On the downside, Barnes & Noble fell 7.9 percent to
$22.90 after the company reported a drop in third-quarter sales.
Crude oil fell 2.2 percent in its third daily decline
in the past four sessions. ConocoPhillips fell 1.2
percent to $61.23 while Occidental Petroleum was off 1.3
percent to $73.79.
At 12:07 p.m. (1607 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average
fell 267.28 points, or 1.49 percent, to 17,728.44, the
S&P 500 lost 29.16 points, or 1.4 percent, to 2,050.27
and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 75.35 points, or 1.52
percent, to 4,867.09.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,240 to 759, for a 2.95-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 2,101 issues
fell and 528 advanced for a 3.98-to-1 ratio.
The S&P 500 was posting 4 new 52-week highs and 15 new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite was recording 26 new highs and 71 new lows.
(Editing by W Simon and Nick Zieminski)