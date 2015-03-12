US STOCKS-Wall St bounces back in broad rally; bank shares gain

* Wall St coming off extended decline
* Bank stocks higher after Fed stress tests
* Intel shares fall after lowered outlook
* Indexes up: Dow 1.5 pct, S&P 1.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct
(Updates to close)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, March 12 U.S. stocks rose in a broad
rally on Thursday, bouncing back from two days of losses, helped
by a weaker dollar that eased worries about corporate profits
and tempered the outlook on the timing of a rate increase by the
Federal Reserve.
The day's gains lifted the Dow and S&P 500 back into
positive territory for the year so far.
Banking shares rallied in the wake of the Federal Reserve's
annual check-up on the industry's health. The S&P financial
sector rose 2.2 percent and was the day's biggest
gainer. A weak outlook from Intel, however, limited gains in the
tech sector.
Retail sales unexpectedly dropped for a third month in
February, which helped the euro rebound from a 12-year low
versus the dollar. That pause in the dollar's recent rally
helped ease worries about corporate profits and the Fed's rate
outlook.
"It shows the market is still focused on the FOMC meeting
next week, and it's going to be the deal maker or deal breaker
based on how their language is nuanced," said Bucky Hellwig,
senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham,
Alabama.
"To me, it shows maybe that moving the rate increase closer
has potential fallout with regard to the ever-stronger U.S.
dollar, and that's a headwind for growth and a headwind for
earnings for a lot of companies that do business outside the
U.S."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 259.83 points,
or 1.47 percent, to 17,895.22, the S&P 500 gained 25.71
points, or 1.26 percent, to 2,065.95 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 43.35 points, or 0.89 percent, to 4,893.29.
The rally only represented a partial rebound after a recent
bout of weakness, which has left the S&P 500 down 2.4 percent
from its March 2 record closing high.
The weakness has largely been driven by concerns the Fed
could raise rates as early as June.
Citigroup passed in the Fed review, allowing it to
raise payouts and sending shares up 3.3 percent to $54.08. Bank
of America was told to get a better grip on internal
controls and its data models; shares slipped 0.1 percent to
$16.09.
Intel Corp slashed its first-quarter revenue
forecast, citing lower-than-expected demand for business PCs and
lower inventory levels across the PC supply chain.
Shares of the Dow component fell 4.7 percent to
$30.80 and limited the Nasdaq's advance.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,241 to 823, for a 2.72-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,982 issues
rose and 765 fell, a 2.59-to-1 ratio.
The S&P 500 index posted 22 new 52-week highs and 8 new
lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 136 new highs and 73 new
lows.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)