US STOCKS-Futures bounce back with eyes on China, Morgan Stanley

By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, April 20 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Monday, following a sharp decline in the previous session, as
Chinese steps to stimulate its slowing economy and earnings
including those from Morgan Stanley lured money back into
equities.
* In the second industry-wide cut in two months, China's
central bank on Sunday cut the amount of cash that banks must
hold as reserves in a move to help spur bank lending and combat
slowing growth.
* Morgan Stanley shares rose 2.6 percent in premarket
trading after the Wall Street investment bank reported a 60
percent rise in quarterly profit and raised its dividend by 50
percent to 15 cents per share.
* Hasbro jumped 8.5 percent after the toymaker
reported a surprise increase in quarterly revenue, helped by
strong growth in toys based on characters in Transformers movies
and Marvel Comics.
* IBM is due to report results after the closing
bell.
* Despite lackluster U.S. economic data, a world grappling
with slow growth and concern that Greece and Ukraine could
default on their debt, the U.S. stock market has been more than
resilient. Even after Friday's selloff, major indices are less
than two percent from all-time highs and volatility measurements
have been close to their lowest levels for 2015.
Futures snapshot at 7:35:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 8 points, or 0.39 percent,
with 153,943 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 11.25 points, or 0.26
percent, in volume of 24,878 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 77 points, or 0.43 percent,
with 24,862 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)