US STOCKS-Wall St to rise at open with eyes on China, earnings

By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, April 20 U.S. stocks were set to open
higher on Monday, following a sharp decline in the previous
session, as Chinese steps to stimulate its slowing economy and
earnings, including those from Morgan Stanley, lured money back
into equities.
In the second industry-wide cut in two months, China's
central bank on Sunday reduced the amount of cash that banks
must hold as reserves in a move to help spur bank lending and
combat slowing growth.
Morgan Stanley shares rose 1.5 percent in premarket
trading after the Wall Street investment bank reported a 60
percent rise in quarterly profit and raised its dividend by 50
percent to 15 cents per share.
Hasbro jumped 5.3 percent after the toymaker
reported a surprise increase in revenue. Royal Caribbean
fell 7.6 percent after it reported a 3.7 percent fall in
revenue, saying a strong dollar hurt onboard spending by
customers from outside the United States.
The market is responding to earnings that are good but not
good enough to push stocks to new records. Concerns remain about
currency effects, Greece and China, said Rick Meckler, president
of LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New Jersey.
"These have kept the market very range bound and we just
keep climbing, falling, and starting to climb back up again."
Nearly 75 percent of the S&P 500 components that have
reported earnings have beat analyst expectations, so far topping
the 70 percent average in the last four quarters. However, just
45.8 percent have beat on revenue, compared to the 58 percent
average top line beat over the last year.
"What's helped the market today is the story about more
stimulus in China," said Meckler.
The downside, he said, is that the stimulus responds to a
stubborn lack of growth.
Despite lackluster U.S. economic data, a world grappling
with slow growth and concern that Greece and Ukraine could
default on their debt, the U.S. stock market has been more than
resilient. Even after Friday's selloff, major indices are less
than two percent from all-time highs and volatility measurements
have been close to their lowest levels for 2015.
Futures snapshot at 8:45 a.m. EDT (1245 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 10 points, or 0.48 percent,
with 171,744 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 17 points, or 0.39
percent, in volume of 29,795 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 103 points, or 0.58 percent,
with 28,844 contracts changing hands.
