US STOCKS-Stocks end stronger as investors look beyond mixed earnings

(Updates to market close)
* McDonald's up on turnaround talk
* Yum Brands gains on year-end confidence
* Visa, MasterCard rise as China opportunity seen
* Nasdaq 13 points short of record high close
* Indexes close up: Dow 0.49 pct, S&P 0.51 pct, Nasdaq 0.42
pct
By Noel Randewich
April 22 U.S. stocks ended stronger on Wednesday
as Visa's potential expansion into China and talk of a
turnaround at McDonald's helped investors look beyond a mixed
bag of quarterly earnings.
All of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors rose, with the tech
index gaining 1.09 percent, propelled by Visa and
MasterCard.
Visa ended 4.07 percent higher at $68.01 after hitting
a record high of $69.98, while MasterCard closed up 3.91
percent after China said it would open up its market to foreign
firms for clearing domestic bank card transactions.
McDonald's surged 3.13 percent after it said it was
working on a plan to reverse its shrinking sales.
A week ago, more than 80 percent of the S&P 500 companies to
have posted their March-quarter earnings had beaten estimates.
But with 121 reports now in, that number has slipped to 71.9
percent - just above the 70 percent earnings beat rate seen over
the past four quarters. Many have blamed misses on revenue on a
strong dollar for making their products more expensive overseas.
"We're sorting through earnings. It's mixed, but there's no
drastic change to the general economic recovery." said Michael
Sansoterra, portfolio manager of the RidgeWorth Large Cap Growth
Fund in Atlanta.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 88.68 points,
or 0.49 percent, to end at 18,038.27. The S&P 500 gained
10.67 points, or 0.51 percent, to 2,107.96 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 21.07 points, or 0.42 percent, to
5,035.17.
The Nasdaq Composite is now just 13 points shy of its record
high close, set in March 2000, that signaled the limit of the
dot-com bubble.
"I do think there are valuation concerns, and some tech
companies are trading at extremely high multiples," said Derek
Hoyt, chief investment officer at Minneapolis-based KDV Wealth
Management, adding he does not believe valuations warrant a
major selloff.
Beyond earnings, Wall Street remains motivated to invest in
stocks due to the Federal Reserve's low interest-rate policy, he
said.
Yum Brands ended 3.95 percent higher after the
restaurant operator said late on Tuesday it was recovering from
a meat scare in China and expected a strong year-end finish.
After the bell, eBay was up 4.3 percent after it
posted March-quarter earnings above estimates and said its
growth was hurt by the strong dollar.
On Wednesday, advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on
the NYSE by 1,737 to 1,230, for a 1.41-to-1 ratio; on the
Nasdaq, 1,483 issues rose and 1,267 fell for a 1.17-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 22 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 94 new highs and 33 new lows.
About 6.0 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
below the 6.2 billion daily average for the month to date,
according to BATS Global Markets.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Rodrigo
Campos and Nick Zieminski)