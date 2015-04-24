US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits 15-year high, propelled by Amazon, Microsoft

* Amazon shares touch life high after revenue beats
estimates
* Xerox slumps to year low as it cuts forecast
* Biogen down 6 pct after key drug sales fall
* Indexes up: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Tanya Agrawal
April 24 The Nasdaq Composite extended its gains
in early afternoon trading on Friday, hitting a 15-year intraday
high, propelled by strong results from tech behemoths Google,
Amazon and Microsoft.
The S&P 500 also hit a record intraday high for the second
session in a row.
A majority of the ten S&P sectors rose, with the consumer
discretionary index gaining 1.4 percent on the back of
Amazon. The online retailer hit a lifetime high after
its revenue beat estimates.
Google gained 3.6 percent to $577.64 after
reporting higher quarterly revenue and profit and Microsoft
added 9.4 percent to $47.42 after it topped Wall Street
estimates.
The S&P hit a high of 2,120.92. The Nasdaq rose to
5,100.371, the highest since touching a record of 5,132.52 in
March 2000.
"The difference today contrasting with back then is, you
have a lot of mature companies like Microsoft, EMC and Intel
that can be looked at as almost blue chip companies that pay
relatively high dividends," said James Abate, chief investment
officer of Centre Funds in New York, comparing the fresh Nasdaq
highs with those in 2000, right before the Internet bubble
burst.
"The froth really is in social media companies and when you
compare it back then, the froth was pretty much everywhere."
At 1:03 p.m. EDT (1703 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 30.25 points, or 0.17 percent, at 18,088.94, the
S&P 500 was up 6.04 points, or 0.29 percent, at 2,118.97
and the Nasdaq Composite was higher 38.50 points, or
0.76 percent, at 5,094.56.
Xerox slumped as much as 14 percent to a 52-week low
of $11.32 after it cut its 2015 profit forecast, adding to a
growing list of companies that have blamed a strong U.S.
currency for weakened results or forecasts.
Comcast abandoned its proposed $45 billion merger
with Time Warner Cable after U.S. regulators said the
deal would give Comcast an unfair advantage in the
Internet-based services market. Time Warner rose 3.7 percent to
$154.41 while Comcast was up 0.8 percent at $57.73.
Mylan's shares rose 2.8 percent to $75.78 after the
generic drugmaker said it would commence a formal offer to buy
Perrigo. Perrigo was down 3 percent to $195.50 after it
rejected the offer for the second time in a week.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals dived 60.6 percent to $13.96
after the company's lead experimental drug failed to show that
it was superior to commonly prescribed eye-drops.
Biogen shares fell 5.8 percent to $405.10 after
sales of its key oral multiple sclerosis drug fell on a
sequential basis in the first quarter for the first time since
its launch in 2013.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,491 to 1,433, for a 1.04-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,452 issues fell and 1,197 advanced for a 1.21-to-1
ratio favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 16 new 52-week highs
and 1 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 84 new highs
and 16 new lows.
(Editing by Savio D'Souza and Rodrigo Campos)