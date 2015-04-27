US STOCKS-Wall St slips as biotechs drop; Apple shares up

* Apple shares up ahead of results
* Amgen's fall drags downs biotech stocks
* Celladon nosedives on lead drug's trial failure
* Indexes down: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.5 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
April 27 U.S. stocks edged lower in Monday
afternoon trading, led by losses in the Nasdaq and biotech
shares including Amgen.
The Nasdaq Biotech Index was down 3.7 percent, on
track for its biggest daily percentage loss in about a month,
while the S&P Healthcare index, down 1.3 percent, was
the biggest drag on the benchmark S&P 500 index.
Amgen shares dropped 3.2 percent to $162.53 after
U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff reviewers said Amgen's
skin cancer immunotherapy cannot be considered for an
accelerated review at this time, citing concerns over the design
and results of a key study.
Drug developer Celladon Corp shares fell 80 percent
to $2.68 and hit a record low. It said it expected to announce
layoffs and cost cuts after the company's lead experimental gene
therapy to treat heart failure failed a key trial.
The healthcare sector is being dragged down by reports on
high pricing by specialty pharmaceutical companies as well as
the disapponting news from Celladon and Amgen.
"What we're seeing is a healthy correction based on multiple
negative news events in the biotech space," said Paul Yook
portfolio manager of biotech exchange traded funds and
at LifeSci Partners in New York.
"Drug pricing has been a real concern for investors."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 6.8 points, or
0.04 percent, to 18,073.34, the S&P 500 lost 4.22 points,
or 0.2 percent, to 2,113.47 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 26.05 points, or 0.51 percent, to 5,066.03.
Also in the healthcare space, Mylan fell 5 percent
to $72.25 after it rejected Teva Pharmaceutical's
unsolicited $40 billion takeover offer, saying it "grossly
undervalues" the company. Teva lost 3 percent to $62.41.
Healthcare companies have been the top performers so far in
2015, helping to push major stock indexes to record levels.
Biotechs like Gilead in particular have helped the
Nasdaq, which last week breached its all-time closing high for
the first time in 15 years.
Options on a key healthcare exchange-traded fund are set
near their most defensive posture ever. Activity in puts, which
can be used to hedge against a drop in shares, has picked up
noticeably in April for the Health Care Select Sector SPDR
ETF.
Apple shares were up 1.1 percent at $13.59 ahead of its
results, due after the close. Analysts expect Apple's quarterly
revenue to rise 23 percent to $56.07 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
The S&P 500 earlier hit a record intraday high of 2,125.92.
The Nasdaq hit a high of 5,119.83, inching closer to its
all-time intraday record of 5,132.52 set in March 2000.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,732 to 1,243; on the Nasdaq, 1,896 issues fell and 832
advanced.
The S&P 500 was posting 14 new 52-week highs and 1 new low;
the Nasdaq Composite was recording 100 new highs and 38 new
lows.
(Additional reporting by Sinead Carew and Tanya Agrawal;
Editing by Savio D'Souza and Nick Zieminski)