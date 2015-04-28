US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as earnings disappoint

* Coach slumps as sales fall short of expectations
* Apple up after strong results
* Whirlpool down, blames dollar for cutting forecast
* Futures down: Dow 50 pts, S&P 5.25 pts, Nasdaq 4.75 pts
(Adds details, comment, updates prices)
By Tanya Agrawal
April 28 U.S. stocks were poised to open lower
on Tuesday as a slew of disappointing earnings blunted investor
enthusiasm after Apple's strong results the day before.
Investors were also awaiting the results of a two-day
Federal Reserve meeting that ends on Wednesday for clues on when
the central bank will hike interest rates.
Apple rose 1.7 percent to $134.87 in premarket trading after
beating Wall Street's revenue and profit forecasts as it sold
more iPhones in China.
Coach shares slumped 5.2 percent to $40.15 after the
handbag and accessories maker's quarterly sales fell short of
estimates, while Ford Motor fell 1 percent to $15.88 after
reporting a profit that was less than analysts expected.
"Most of the big corporations are missing on revenue and
eventually that's going to hurt the markets as valuations stay
high," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell
Global Capital in New York.
Strong results from tech giants pushed the Nasdaq Composite
and the S&P 500 to record highs last week.
Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported results so far,
only 44.3 percent have beaten on revenue, below the 61 percent
that beat in a typical quarter, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Dow component Pfizer and home appliances maker
Whirlpool both cut forecasts, blaming the strong dollar.
Whirlpool fell 5.9 percent to $186 while Pfizer was little
changed at $34.60 before the bell.
The dollar gained about 23 percent against a basket
of major currencies over the financial year ended March 31,
hurting companies with large overseas operations.
S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 5.25 points and
their fair value - a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract - indicated a lower open.
Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures were
down 50 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down
4.75 points.
Merck rose 4.4 percent to $59.65 after its diabetes
drug, Januvia, achieved the main goal of a long-awaited heart
safety study. The company also reported better-than-expected
quarterly sales and earnings on Tuesday.
Data expected on Tuesday include U.S. single-family home
prices for February at 9:00 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) and U.S.
consumer confidence numbers for April at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT).
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)