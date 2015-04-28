US STOCKS-Wall St edges up with Merck, IBM; Nasdaq slips with Apple

* Apple shares fall in volatile trading
* Merck on track for its best day since January 2014
* Feb U.S. single-family home prices rise
* Dow up 0.3 pct, S&P up 0.2 pct, Nasdaq down 0.04 pct
(Updates to late afternoon)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
April 28 The Dow and S&P 500 inched higher on
Tuesday afternoon, helped by strong earnings from Merck and
gains in IBM after it boosted its dividend.
IBM shares rose 1.9 percent to $174.04, breaking above the
stock's 200-day moving average and giving the Dow its biggest
boost. The company hiked its quarterly dividend by 18 percent,
the biggest increase in five years.
Merck jumped 5.3 percent to $60.11, on track for
its best day since January 2014, after reporting
better-than-expected results and releasing favorable data late
Monday about the safety of its Januvia diabetes drug.
Apple kept trading volatile as it swung between
gains and losses a day after reporting results. The stock hit a
record high in early trading but shares were last down 1.5
percent at $130.63, weighing on the Nasdaq.
"We're continuing to essentially tread water. Apple's
numbers were phenomenal but yet the stock is down. Why is that?
I think people were expecting a blowout quarter ... so it's kind
of a sell-the-news situation," said Michael James, managing
director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.
U.S. first-quarter earnings are now on track to post a
slight gain after stronger-than-expected results from companies
such as Apple, defying forecasts for the first profit decline
since 2009, Thomson Reuters data showed.
At 2:36 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average rose
48.31 points, or 0.27 percent, to 18,086.28, the S&P 500
gained 4.07 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,112.99 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 2.03 points, or 0.04 percent, to
5,058.22.
Adding to the positive tone, U.S. single-family home prices
rose more than expected in February from a year earlier,
according to a survey.
adding to the volatility in the stock market: Iranian
Revolutionary Guards forces boarded a Marshall Islands-flagged
cargo ship in the Gulf, U.S. officials said. That spurred a
brief rally in oil prices.
Investors are awaiting the results of a two-day Federal
Reserve meeting that ends on Wednesday for clues on when the
central bank will hike interest rates.
Whirlpool fell 6.5 percent to $184.96 after cutting
its 2015 profit and sales forecast, blaming the strong dollar
and Brazil's stagnating economy.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,823 to 1,164, for a 1.57-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,624
issues rose and 1,076 fell, for a 1.51-to-1 ratio favoring
advancers.
The S&P 500 index was posting 9 new 52-week highs and no new
lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 55 new highs and 36 new
lows.
(Editing by Savio D'Souza and Nick Zieminski)