US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 end up with Merck, IBM; Nasdaq slips with Apple

* Apple shares dip in volatile trading
* Merck has best day since January 2014
* Feb U.S. single-family home prices rise
* Dow up 0.4 pct, S&P up 0.28 pct, Nasdaq down 0.1 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
April 28 The Dow and S&P 500 ended a volatile
session higher on Tuesday, helped by strong earnings from Merck
and gains in IBM after it boosted its dividend, while the Nasdaq
fell with Apple.
Adding to volatility just before the close, shares of
Twitter dropped as much as 24 percent after its results
were published early. The stock closed down 18.2 percent at
$42.27.
IBM shares rose 1.9 percent to $173.92, giving the
Dow its biggest boost. The company hiked its quarterly dividend
by 18 percent, the biggest increase in five years.
Shares also closed above their 200-day moving
average, a bullish technical signal.
Apple swung between gains and losses a day after
reporting results. The stock hit a record high in early trading
but shares ended down 1.6 percent at $130.56, weighing on the
Nasdaq.
"There continues to be the bull-bear push, even with the
good numbers you saw from Merck," and other companies, said
Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush
Securities in Los Angeles.
"Apple's numbers were phenomenal, but yet the stock is
down," he added. "I think people were expecting a blowout
quarter ... so it's kind of a sell-the-news situation."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 72.17 points,
or 0.4 percent, to 18,110.14, the S&P 500 gained 5.84
points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,114.76 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 4.82 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,055.42.
Merck jumped 5 percent, its biggest percentage
increase since January 2014, after reporting
better-than-expected results and releasing favorable data late
Monday about the safety of its Januvia diabetes drug.
Whirlpool fell 7.1 percent to $183.70, the biggest
percentage decliner in the S&P 500, after the company cut its
2015 profit and sales forecast, blaming the strong dollar and
Brazil's stagnating economy.
U.S. first-quarter earnings are now on track to post a
slight gain after the mostly stronger-than-expected results,
defying forecasts for the first profit decline since 2009,
Thomson Reuters data showed.
Contributing to day's volatility, Iranian Revolutionary
Guards forces boarded a Marshall Islands-flagged cargo ship in
the Gulf, U.S. officials said. That spurred a brief rally in oil
prices.
Investors await the outcome of a two-day Federal Reserve
meeting that ends on Wednesday, hoping for clues on when the
central bank will hike interest rates.
Helping the market early in the session, U.S. single-family
home prices rose more than expected in February from a year
earlier, according to a survey.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,906 to 1,121, for a 1.70-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,657
issues rose and 1,065 fell, for a 1.56-to-1 ratio favoring
advancers.
The S&P 500 posted nine new 52-week highs and no new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite recorded 63 new highs and 39 new lows.
About 6.6 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
above the 6.3 billion daily average for the month to date,
according to BATS Global Markets.
