US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St adds to losses after Fed statement

NEW YORK, April 29 U.S. stocks briefly added to
losses on Wednesday following a Federal Reserve statement that
pointed to weakness in the labor market and economy in a sign
that the central bank is struggling to proceed with plans to
raise interest rates this year.
At 2:15 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average fell
83.95 points, or 0.46 percent, to 18,026.19, the S&P 500
lost 10.39 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,104.37 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 37.13 points, or 0.73 percent, to
5,018.29.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)