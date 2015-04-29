US STOCKS-Wall St cuts losses following Fed statement

* Fed statement points to economic weakness
* First-quarter GDP growth lower-than-expected
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
April 29 U.S. stocks were down slightly on
Wednesday after a Federal Reserve statement pointed to labor and
other areas of U.S. economic weakness, suggesting it was in no
rush to raise interest rates.
The central bank's policy statement puts it on track to
begin a meeting-by-meeting approach toward deciding when to
raise rates, which would be the first hike since June 2006.
"We all know the Fed would love to start normalizing rates,
but the simple fact is, the data does not warrant that action
right now," said Wayne Kaufman, chief market analyst at Phoenix
Financial Services in New York.
Major indexes initially added to losses following the
statement but then pared most of those declines to trade down
slightly.
Earlier on Wednesday, data showed U.S. economic growth
braked more sharply than expected in the first quarter as harsh
weather put off shoppers and energy companies cut spending.
That, too, reinforced expectations for a gradual pace of
rate rises by the Fed.
At 2:25 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average fell
35.87 points, or 0.2 percent, to 18,074.27, the S&P 500
lost 4.86 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,109.9 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 23.04 points, or 0.46 percent, to
5,032.39.
Energy, financials and materials sectors were higher, while
the rest of the 10 S&P sectors were lower.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,998 to 980, for a 2.04-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,719 issues
fell and 970 advanced, for a 1.77-to-1 ratio favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 was posting 10 new 52-week highs and 1 new low;
the Nasdaq Composite was recording 43 new highs and 45 new lows.
