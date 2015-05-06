US STOCKS-Yellen warning, interest rate anxiety send Wall St lower

* Yellen: Risks "moderated, not elevated," no bubbles
forming
* Fed's Lockhart calls middle-of-year rate hike appropriate
* Tech stocks weigh; Apple down for third session
* Indexes down: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.8 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct
(Updates to afternoon with extension of losses)
By Noel Randewich
May 6 U.S. stocks added to losses on Wednesday
afternoon and the Dow sank into negative territory for 2015
after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen warned of high
valuations, adding to anxiety about future interest rates and a
global bond rout.
The S&P 500 dipped to its lowest since early April after
Yellen said high equity valuations could pose dangers, although
she also said she does not see any bubbles forming.
Atlanta Federal Reserve bank president Dennis Lockhart said
he still expects it will be appropriate to raise interest rates
some time in the middle of the year, and that market
expectations of a September increase were in "reasonable
alignment" with the central bank's likely path.
His and Yellen's comments came as investors try to pinpoint
when the Fed will begin raising interest rates for the first
time since 2006. An April payroll report later this week may
affect when the Fed will make its move.
"Everyone is obsessed with the Fed," said Michael Church,
president of Addison Capital Management in Philadelphia. "It
shouldn't surprise anyone that we didn't break out to new highs
this week, given that you had Yellen speaking today and payrolls
coming out on Friday."
Most of Wall Street's top banks see the Federal Reserve
holding off until at least September before raising interest
rates, based on Reuters' most recent poll.
A worldwide selloff in government bonds was also spreading
unease across Wall Street and other financial markets.
At 3:11 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average fell
156.72 points, or 0.87 percent, to 17,771.48, the S&P 500
lost 17.02 points, or 0.81 percent, to 2,072.44 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 39.24 points, or 0.79 percent, to
4,900.09.
Yellen's comments stung investors already nervous about
stock prices. The S&P 500 currently trades at 16.8 times forward
earnings, higher than its 10-year median of 14.7, according to
Thomson Reuters StarMine.
With Wednesday's loss, the Dow was down 0.24 percent in 2015
while the S&P was up 0.68 percent.
The telecom services index was the biggest loser
among the 10 major S&P sectors, down 1.7 percent.
Tech stocks, led by Apple and Microsoft,
were the biggest drag on the three major indices. Apple was down
1.2 percent, declining for its third straight session.
MoneyGram gave up some of its earlier gains after
Western Union said it was not in talks to buy the
company. MoneyGram was up 16.54 percent while Western Union was
up 4.29 percent.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,369 to 708, for a 3.35-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,693 issues fell and 1,039 advanced for a 1.63-to-1
ratio favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 was posting 6 new 52-week highs and 6 new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite was recording 26 new highs and 69 new lows.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich, additional reporting by Ann
Saphir and Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Nick Zieminski)