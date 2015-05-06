US STOCKS-Wall St ends lower on global bond rout, Yellen warning

* Yellen: Risks "moderated, not elevated," no bubbles
forming
* Fed's Lockhart calls middle-of-year rate hike appropriate
* Tech stocks weigh; Apple down for third session
* Indexes end down: Dow 0.48 pct, S&P 0.45 pct, Nasdaq 0.40
pct
(Updates to close)
By Noel Randewich
May 6 U.S. stocks ended weaker on Wednesday
after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen warned of high
valuations, adding to anxiety about future interest rates and a
global bond rout.
The S&P 500 ended at a low not seen since early April after
Yellen said high equity valuations could pose dangers, although
she also said she does not see any bubbles forming.
Atlanta Federal Reserve bank president Dennis Lockhart said
he still expects it will be appropriate to raise interest rates
some time in the middle of the year, and that market
expectations of a September increase were in "reasonable
alignment" with the central bank's likely path.
His and Yellen's comments came as investors try to pinpoint
when the Fed will begin raising interest rates for the first
time since 2006. An April payroll report later this week may
affect when the Fed will make its move.
"Everyone is obsessed with the Fed," said Michael Church,
president of Addison Capital Management in Philadelphia. "It
shouldn't surprise anyone that we didn't break out to new highs
this week, given that you had Yellen speaking today and payrolls
coming out on Friday."
Most of Wall Street's top banks see the Federal Reserve
holding off until at least September before raising interest
rates, based on Reuters' most recent poll.
A worldwide drop in government bond prices also spread
unease to Wall Street.
"Markets can handle slowly, gradually-rising interest rates
as an economy continues to improve. The uncertainty is that
these are pretty significant moves," said Chuck Carlson, chief
executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond,
Indiana. "That's why you're starting to see stocks sell off a
little more aggressively."
Cutting losses of more than 1 percent in afternoon trade,
the Dow Jones industrial average fell 86.22 points, or
0.48 percent, to 17,841.98, the S&P 500 lost 9.31 points,
or 0.45 percent, to 2,080.15 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 19.68 points, or 0.4 percent, to 4,919.64.
Yellen's comments stung investors already nervous about
stock prices. The S&P 500 currently trades at 17 times forward
earnings, higher than its 10-year median of 15, according to
Thomson Reuters StarMine.
With Wednesday's loss, the Dow was up just 0.11 percent in
2015 while the S&P was up 1.03 percent and the Nasdaq 3.88
percent higher.
Apple was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 on
Wednesday, down 0.63 percent.
MoneyGram ended up 21.41 percent after Western Union
said it was not in talks to buy the company. Western
Union gained 4.29 percent.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,087 to 1,003, for a 2.08-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,455
issues fell and 1,285 advanced, for a 1.13-to-1 ratio favoring
decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 7 new 52-week highs and 6 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 29 new highs and 73 new lows.
About 6.7 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
below the 7.1 billion daily average for the last five sessions,
according to BATS Global Markets.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich, additional reporting by Ann
Saphir and Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Nick Zieminski)