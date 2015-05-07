US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street rises on easing debt worries

BRIEF-GlycoMimetics qtrly net loss per share $0.34
* Glycomimetics reports program updates and first quarter 2017 results
May 7 U.S. stocks moved higher on Thursday afternoon, helped by a jump in technology stocks and a reversal in surging global interest rates.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 82.12 points, or 0.46 percent, to 17,924.1, the S&P 500 gained 7.85 points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,088 and the Nasdaq Composite added 25.90 points, or 0.53 percent, to 4,945.54.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Glycomimetics reports program updates and first quarter 2017 results
May 8 Activist investor Elliot Management has taken a 15.3 percent stake in Gigamon Inc, which makes software to manage traffic online, according to a regulatory filing.
* Sinclair broadcast group to acquire tribune media company for approximately $3.9 billion