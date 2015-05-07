US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street rises on easing debt worries

May 7 U.S. stocks moved higher on Thursday afternoon, helped by a jump in technology stocks and a reversal in surging global interest rates.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 82.12 points, or 0.46 percent, to 17,924.1, the S&P 500 gained 7.85 points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,088 and the Nasdaq Composite added 25.90 points, or 0.53 percent, to 4,945.54.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)