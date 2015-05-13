US STOCKS-Wall St little changed in earnings, data lull

* April retail sales dampen hopes of Q2 growth rebound
* DuPont falls after winning proxy battle
* Tech stocks rise, utilities fall
* Indexes up: Dow 0.02 pct, S&P 0.04 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct
(Updates to late afternoon)
By Sinead Carew
May 13 Wall Street was little changed in
afternoon trading on Wednesday as investors stood on the
sidelines waiting for the next round of economic data at the
tail end of earnings season.
U.S. retail sales were unchanged in April as households cut
back on purchases of cars and other big-ticket items and import
prices fell for a 10th straight month in April and business
inventories barely rose in March.
The data suggested to some investors that the U.S. economy
was struggling to rebound strongly enough for the Federal
Reserve to raise interest rates before September.
"You're now heading from an earnings-centric market to a
macro focused market," said Andrew Frankel, co-president of
Stuart Frankel & Co in New York. "People seem to be in watch
mode as they get an understanding of what's next."
In particular, investors are waiting for inflation numbers
and the next jobs report in coming weeks, said Michael Matousek,
head trader at U.S. Global Investors Inc in San Antonio.
The S&P's information technology index, was the
best performer with a 0.47 percent increase.
The S&P utilities index was the worst performer,
with a 1.3 percent drop. Duke Energy weighed most on
that sector and AES Corp fell 2 percent drop after it
priced a secondary share offering.
"It's a gauge of people's perspectives as to what the Fed
will do next," said Frankel, adding that utilities are in favor
if people think the Fed will stall on interest rate hikes.
At 3:09 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average rose
4.17 points, or 0.02 percent, to 18,072.4, the S&P 500
gained 0.83 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,099.95 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 9.48 points, or 0.19 percent, to
4,985.67.
DuPont shares fell 6 percent to $69.81 after it won a
proxy fight against Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management. The
stock was the biggest drag on the Dow Jones industrial average.
Macy's fell 2.4 percent to $63.78, while Ralph Lauren
was down 2.98 percent at $129.22 after they reported
results.
Pall Corp rose 4.5 percent to $123.97 after Danaher
said it would buy the company in a $13.8 billion deal.
Danaher was up 1.2 percent at $87.04.
Shares of pipeline company Williams Partners LP
jumped 21.6 percent to $57.64 after Williams Cos said it
would buy its affiliate for about $13.8 billion.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,709 to 1,323, for a 1.29-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,448 issues rose and 1,279 fell for a 1.13-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 13 new 52-week highs
and 4 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 61 new highs
and 31 new lows.
