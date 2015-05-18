US STOCKS-Dow, S&P hit record highs as rate-hike worries fade

* Apple rises after Icahn comments
* Endo down after agreeing to buy Par Pharmaceutical
* Altera rallies on Intel M&A report
* Indexes up: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct
(Updates to mid-afternoon)
By Noel Randewich
May 18 The Dow Jones industrial average and S&P
500 hit record highs on Monday, helped by a rally in Apple as
well as weak economic data suggesting the Federal Reserve may
wait to raise interest rates.
The Dow touched an intraday high of 18,311.09, surpassing
its previous record set in early March, while the S&P 500
touched 2,129.51, climbing past the high it hit last week.
U.S. homebuilder sentiment fell in May although most
builders view market conditions as favorable, the National
Association of Home Builders said on Monday.
The U.S. economy is not rebounding strongly enough for the
Federal Reserve to raise interest rates before September, many
investors believe.
"It's becoming more of the collective thought that the Fed
can wait because you really don't see any blistering growth,"
said Kurt Brunner, a portfolio manager at Swarthmore Group in
Philadelphia.
Apple's shares rose 1.39 percent to $130.57 after
billionaire investor Carl Icahn said the stock was "still
dramatically undervalued" and that it should be trading at $240.
The stock's rise was the biggest factor for the rise in all
the three major indexes.
Seven of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with the
health index's 0.68 percent gain leading the way.
At 1:57 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average rose
37.4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 18,309.96, the S&P 500
gained 6.58 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,129.31 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 29.18 points, or 0.58 percent, to
5,077.47.
Sentiment also got a boost from talk of mergers and
acquisitions.
Altera rose 6.21 percent to $47.18 after the New
York Post reported that the company had resumed talks with Intel
on a possible deal. Intel was up 0.62
percent.
Endo International fell 5.56 percent to $80.60
after the generic drugmaker said it would buy privately held Par
Pharmaceutical from TPG Capital in a $8.05 billion deal.
Alibaba fell 1.6 percent after a group of luxury
goods makers sued the company on Friday, contending that the
Chinese e-commerce giant knowingly made it possible for
counterfeiters to sell their products throughout the world.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,577 to 1,428, for a 1.10-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,719 issues rose and 1,014 fell for a 1.70-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 was posting 34 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite was recording 111 new highs and 39 new
lows.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal and Sweta Singh, editing
by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Nick Zieminski)