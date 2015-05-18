US STOCKS-Dow, S&P close at record highs as rate-hike angst abates

* Apple rises after Icahn comments
* Endo down after agreeing to buy Par Pharmaceutical
* Altera rallies on Intel M&A report
* Indexes end higher: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.6
pct
(Updates to close, adds detail on index returns, valuations)
By Noel Randewich
May 18 The Dow Jones industrial average and S&P
500 ended at record highs on Monday, helped by a rally in Apple
as well as tepid economic data suggesting the Federal Reserve
may wait to raise interest rates.
The S&P 500 racked up its third straight all-time
high close, gaining 6.47 points, or 0.3 percent, to end at
2,129.2 points. The Dow rose 26.32 points, or 0.14
percent, to end at 18,298.88, beating its previous record close
of 18,288.63 from March 2.
U.S. homebuilder sentiment fell in May although most
builders view market conditions as favorable, the National
Association of Home Builders said on Monday.
Slowing economic expansion in recent months, stemming partly
from a stronger dollar and sluggish wage growth, has led many
investors to push back expectations about when the Fed will
begin raising interest rates for the first time since 2006.
"It's becoming more of the collective thought that the Fed
can wait, because you really don't see any blistering growth,"
said Kurt Brunner, a portfolio manager at Swarthmore Group in
Philadelphia.
Apple's shares rose 1.10 percent to $130.19 after
Carl Icahn, one of the iPhone maker's top 10 shareholders, said
the stock was "still dramatically undervalued" and that it
should be trading at $240.
The Nasdaq Composite added 30.15 points, or 0.6
percent, to end at 5,078.44.
Apple's rise was the biggest factor for the rise in the
three major indexes.
Seven of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with the
financial index's 0.56 percent gain leading the way.
Sentiment got a boost from talk of mergers and acquisitions.
Altera rose 5.65 percent to $46.93 after the New
York Post reported the company had resumed talks with Intel
on a possible deal. Intel rose 1.24
percent.
Endo International fell 5.37 percent to $80.77
after the generic drugmaker said it would buy privately held Par
Pharmaceutical from TPG Capital in a $8.05 billion deal.
Alibaba fell 1.53 percent after a group of luxury
goods makers sued the company on Friday, contending that the
Chinese e-commerce giant knowingly made it possible for
counterfeiters to sell their products throughout the world.
With Monday's advances, the Dow is up 2.7 percent year to
date, the S&P 500 is 3.4 percent higher and the Nasdaq is 7.2
percent stronger.
The S&P now trades at 17 times expected earnings, expensive
compared to its 10-year median of 15.
Relatively light trading volume suggests recent gains may
not be resilient, especially as the market approaches summer
months when many on Wall Street takes time off, said Brunner.
About 5.3 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
below the 6.4 billion average this month, according to BATS
Global Markets.
During the session, advancing issues outnumbered declining
ones on the NYSE by 1,577 to 1,428, for a 1.10-to-1 ratio on the
upside; on the Nasdaq, 1,719 issues rose and 1,014 fell for a
1.70-to-1 ratio favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 34 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 111 new highs and 39 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal and Sweta Singh, editing
by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Nick Zieminski)