US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St stays nears flat after Fed minutes

NEW YORK May 20 U.S. stocks were near flat though the S&P 500 briefly edged into positive territory on Wednesday as investors digested minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting.

At 2:02 p.m. the Dow Jones industrial average fell 12.57 points, or 0.07 percent, to 18,299.82, the S&P 500 gained 0.43 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,128.26 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.95 points, or 0.14 percent, to 5,076.98. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)