US STOCKS-Wall St ends up; financials gain with bond yields

* Greece's lenders signal willingness to compromise
* U.S. bond yields boost financials, weigh on utilities
* C.H. Robinson rally lifts transport stocks
* Indexes up: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.5 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
June 3 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, helped by
optimism that Greece was close to an agreement to avoid default
and as further gains in bond yields lifted financials.
The S&P financial index climbed 0.7 percent and was
among the day's top sector performers as U.S. benchmark Treasury
debt yields jumped to seven-month highs, extending recent gains.
Adding to the day's upbeat tone, Greece's international
creditors signaled they were ready to compromise to avert a
default even as Athens indicated it might skip an IMF loan
repayment due this week.
"Yields going higher is a net positive for all of the
financials. Higher yields on fixed income translate into higher
rates and that increases the net interest margin for
financials," said Michael James, managing director of equity
trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.
Economic data bolstered the view the Federal Reserve may
consider raising interest rates later this year, including
reports showing the U.S. trade deficit narrowed in April on a
drop in imports and private sector jobs in May.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 64.33 points,
or 0.36 percent, to 18,076.27, the S&P 500 gained 4.47
points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,114.07 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 22.71 points, or 0.45 percent, to 5,099.23.
The Fed, in its Beige Book report, said U.S. economic
activity expanded from early April to late May and growth was
expected to continue at a "modest" to "moderate" pace.
The consumer discretionary index rose 0.7 percent.
Ten-year bond yields have risen about 28 basis points in
three days, their biggest rise in a comparable period in nearly
two years. While that boosted financials, it weighed on
utilities index for a second day. The index was down
1.4 percent.
Logistics company C.H. Robinson jumped 5.5 percent
to $64.62 and was the biggest daily percentage gainer in the S&P
500. It also lifted the Dow Jones transportation average,
which was up 1.2 percent, bouncing back from near correction
territory last week.
Wendy's rose 3.3 percent to $11.47 after the
hamburger chain said it would buy back $1.4 billion of shares,
including some from Nelson Peltz's Trian Group, its largest
shareholder.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,548 to 1,503, for a 1.03-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,908
issues rose and 863 fell for a 2.21-to-1 ratio favoring
advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 11 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite 151 new highs and 21 new lows.
About 6 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
below the 6.2 billion daily average for the last five sessions,
according to BATS Global Markets.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)