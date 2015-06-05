US STOCKS-Strong jobs report puts Wall St on track for 2nd losing week

* May payrolls increase by 280,000 vs est 225,000
* Wall St banks say September rate hike looks more likely
* Indexes: Dow down 0.2 pct, S&P down 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up
0.3 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
June 5 The S&P 500 was trading near flat late
Friday afternoon as optimism over further signs of recovery in
the U.S. labor market was offset by increasing views the Federal
Reserve could raise rates as early as September.
Stronger-than-expected jobs data for May and a pickup in
wages were the latest signs of better momentum in the economy.
Following the report, Wall Street's top banks said they
expect the Fed to begin raising interest rates in September,
followed by another increase before the end of the year,
according to a Reuters poll.
The S&P utilities index, which tends to fall when
bond yields rise, was down 1.4 percent and among the
weakest-performing sectors. The U.S. benchmark bond yield
jumped to its highest since October.
S&P financials, which benefit from higher rates,
were up 0.6 percent, among the day's best performing sectors.
"This certainly puts more ammunition in the Fed's plan to
start lift-off in September," said Mark Luschini, chief
investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in
Philadelphia.
"It makes sense that the market would fall off on that, but
this is good news."
At 3:08 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average fell
42.11 points, or 0.24 percent, to 17,863.47, the S&P 500
lost 0.35 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,095.49 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 14.64 points, or 0.29 percent, to
5,073.77.
The S&P 500 was on track for a second week of losses.
The Fed has kept overnight rates near zero since December
2008 and the economy's sluggishness had raised doubts whether
the Fed would be able to raise rates this year.
Cheap credit has helped bolster the U.S. stock market.
Miners and other commodity-related shares fell along with
gold and metals prices. Shares of Newmont Mining were
down 3.2 percent at $25.95.
Zumiez dropped 19.8 percent to $23.86 as it
estimated current-quarter profit and revenue below analysts'
expectations.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,654 to 1,377, for a 1.20-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,715 issues rose and 1,024 fell for a 1.67-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 was posting 16 new 52-week highs and 6 new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite was recording 104 new highs and 41 new
lows.
