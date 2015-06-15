US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St down on Greek woes; healthcare stocks gain

June 15 Stocks fell on Wall Street on Monday as investors fretted over the consequences of a possible debt default by Greece, while talk of multi-billion dollar healthcare deals lifted shares in the sector, cutting into the market's loss.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 105.9 points, or 0.59 percent, to 17,792.94, the S&P 500 lost 9.52 points, or 0.45 percent, to 2,084.59 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.13 points, or 0.42 percent, to 5,029.97.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)